Brazil is on the verge of starting to test in humans a vaccine developed by the state-run Butantán Institute. It is news that could change the development of the pandemic in Latin America, a region where the advance of Covid-19 is accelerating again in several countries. Due to this growth in the number of infections, Argentina suspended flights with Brazil, Chile and Mexico. In other news, Germany classified France as a “high risk area”.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to advance around the world as countries try to accelerate their vaccination campaigns and seek resources to combat it.

For example, Brazil announced its first vaccine developed in the country, a vaccine that will aim to be distributed in the global south and in countries with the most difficulties to secure drugs.

Other countries, meanwhile, continue to increase restrictions to prevent infections from crossing more borders. Germany declared all of France a “high risk zone” for Covid-19 infection and Argentina suspended its regular flights with Brazil, Mexico and Chile.

In the world, 125,675,674 infections have been registered and 2,757,812 people have died from the virus.

These are the main news of March 26:

Brazil announces its first national vaccine, Butanvac

Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria announced that the Butantán Institute, a Brazilian public institution, has developed its own vaccine, Butanvac. The drug is awaiting approval from the country’s regulatory entities to begin testing in humans.

“It is a historic announcement for the world. The 100% national vaccine, with promising tests and the result of the work of an institution that has existed for 120 years, which is the largest producer of vaccines in the Southern Hemisphere,” recalled Doria at a conference. press from Sao Paulo.

Joao Doria, one of the faces in the fight against the pandemic in Brazil and a strong opponent of President Jair Bolsonaro, announced that he hopes to begin inoculation with the drug Butanvac in July, an ambitious date.

Historic day for a Brazilian science. With the approval of Anvisa, we will be able to provide Brazil, in July this year, to ButanVac, to a Brazilian vaccine against Covid-19. 100% national production, depending on the nenhum country for the supply of inputs. pic.twitter.com/19xMn3BrvP – João Doria (@jdoriajr) March 26, 2021

The goal of the Butantán Institute is to produce 40 million doses this year starting in May, with the aim of contributing to the Brazilian vaccination campaign, which for now is developing slowly.

Butanvac is designed to immunize against the P1 variant of Covid-19, the variant found in the state of Amazonas that triggered a strong second wave of infections in Brazil and that has already reached most countries on the continent.

Butantan has already produced 27.8 million doses of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine, the basis of Brazil’s vaccination campaign, through an agreement with Sinovac. The director of the Institute, Dimas Covas, assured that the development of the new vaccine will not interfere with the production of the other drug.

The production of this medicine could represent a change in the short but especially in the medium term in health geopolitics that has come hand in hand with the pandemic. According to Covas, the objective of Butanvac is to offer it “for low and middle income countries, which is where we need to fight the pandemic.”

According to the director of the Butantán Institute, his vaccine could be “a great contribution and it will make a difference in the course of the epidemic and it will help us fight it around the world.”

Mexico exceeds 200,000 deaths from Covid-19

More than 200,000 people have lost their lives in Mexico as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. This is the third highest death toll in the world, after the United States and Brazil.

The country added 584 new deaths in the last day, raising the total number to 200,211. In addition, Mexico also adds 2.2 million infections since the health crisis began.

The country places its hopes on the vaccination campaign, which began on December 24, 2020, one of the first to start in the region. The promise of the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador at that time was to immunize 15 million adults over 60 years of age until the month of March.

However, to date only 6.2 million doses have been applied, so the Administration extended the promise until April.

A woman receives her first dose of the Sinovac vaccine in Mexico City on March 25, 2021. © Edgard Garrido / Reuters

In addition, the pandemic is raging again in the country, which faces the Easter holidays without many restrictions.

Carolina Gómez, an expert with the Mexican Society of Public Health, warned that a “third wave” of infections was approaching and heralded “a raw spring.”

Germany classifies all of France as a “high risk area”

The Robert Koch Health Institute determined that the entire French territory, including overseas territories, is a “high risk” area of ​​contagion from Covid-19.

That means that people arriving in Germany from France will have to submit a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours and quarantine.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel had already warned that this classification would come to France. “Given its incidence rate, it is a fact of necessity, a practically automatic process,” Merkel said from Berlin.

In addition to France, Germany also declared “high risk” areas other countries such as Austria, Denmark and the Czech Republic.

Argentina suspends regular flights with Brazil, Chile and Mexico

The Government of Alberto Fernández announced that regular flights connecting Argentina with Brazil, Chile and Mexico will be suspended as of next Saturday, March 27.

“The rapid evolution of epidemiological conditions” in the country is the reason given by the Government to tighten the measures in Argentina. Several variants of Covid-19 circulate in the national territory and a second wave of infections threatens to erupt.

Controls for Argentines and residents returning from abroad will also be strengthened. A Covid-19 test must be presented when boarding, another when arriving in Argentina and another one week after landing. Virus detection tests must be paid for by travelers.

In addition, the country’s borders remain closed to anyone who arrives for the sole purpose of traveling and sightseeing. The Government once again reinforced its message against displacement outside national borders.

In the last day, 9,238 new infections and 146 fatalities were registered. In total, the country accumulates 2,278,115 detected cases of Covid-19 and 55,092 deaths.

