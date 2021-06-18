After a legal dispute over the non-compliance of the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company to the European bloc, a court in Brussels ordered the companies to comply with the delivery schedule of their drug; a decision that the European Commission celebrated. AstraZeneca must deliver “urgently” to EU countries 50 million doses before 23 September.

While several countries make their reopening plans come true and others, such as France, put aside the mandatory use of masks in open spaces, other nations suffer the onslaught of a third wave of Covid-19 infections that leaves records from Montevideo to Moscow.

Since the WHO confirmed the appearance of the disease in China in December 2019, 3,843,926 people have died due to the virus and 177,509,164 have been infected, although a good part of those infected recover. As for vaccination, the only way out to control the pandemic, the rates vary dramatically. 2,520,430,817 doses of vaccines have been applied worldwide, according to the count of the Johns Hopkins University.

Here are some of the most relevant news about the coronavirus pandemic this June 18:

Court forces AstraZeneca to comply with the delivery of doses to Europe

The Anglo-Swedish laboratory AstraZeneca, creator of one of the vaccines against Covid-19, will have to adhere to the schedule agreed with the European Union for the delivery of its drug after a legal pulse that both parties maintained due to the non-compliance of the pharmaceutical company, according to the European bloc. This was ruled by a court of first instance in Brussels on June 18, a decision confirmed and celebrated by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

“This decision confirms the position of the Commission: AstraZeneca did not fulfill the commitments it made in the contract. It is good to see that an independent judge confirms it,” said Von der Leyen.

For its part, the company made an airy statement: “We are pleased with the Court’s order,” said company executive vice president Jeffrey Pott. “AstraZeneca has fully honored its agreement with the European Commission and we will continue to focus on the urgent task of providing an effective vaccine.”

The ruling stipulates that AstraZeneca must deliver “urgently” and in a staggered manner 50 million doses of the vaccine, of which 15 million will have to be in the EU on July 26. This will be followed by a second delivery of 23 million doses for August 23 and a third of 15 million for September 23.

If the pharmaceutical company does not comply with these deadlines, it will have to pay a fine of 10 euros for each dose that does not arrive, highlighted the European Commission, which could become a millionaire sanction.

For its part, AstraZeneca pointed out that the Justice had recognized the difficulties in respecting a tight supply schedule “in this unprecedented situation.”

The litigation between the European Commission and AstraZeneca began in January, after the European bloc alleged breaches of the contract it signed with the laboratory and in which it was signed that it should make “its best efforts” to deliver 300 million doses in the first semester of the year. The dispute escalated to the courtroom.