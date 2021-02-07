A study by the University of Oxford, the entity that developed the vaccine together with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, concluded that its product has a limited effect on mild and moderate cases of the disease. In Israel, the strict quarantine was lifted, the third since the pandemic began, while the vaccination campaign in that country advances with speed.

As new variants of Covid-19 continue to spread, more and more questions arise about the effectiveness of vaccines in dealing with them. In this case, the University of Oxford provided an answer on the drug that it developed together with AstraZeneca, a not very encouraging answer, as this product was shown to protect less than the South African variant.

However, the efforts of governments to immunize their population does not stop: several countries in Europe received their first doses of AstraZeneca, while this drug also arrived in Afghanistan, produced from India, although the Afghan government has not yet started the campaign .

The world already registers more than 105.8 million people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while 2.3 million have lost their lives due to the coronavirus, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the main news about the pandemic this Sunday, February 7:

Study Finds AstraZeneca Vaccine Less Effective With South African Variant

An investigation carried out by experts from the University of Oxford and the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa concluded that the vaccine developed by the British center and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca protects only to a limited extent against the South African variant of Covid-19. According to preliminary results, the drug “significantly” reduces its effectiveness.

The study is conclusive especially in mild and moderate cases: most of the research participants were young adults without pre-existing conditions, so the results could be different if the vaccine were applied against severe cases.

However, spokespersons for AstraZeneca are confident that their product does prevent severe cases of Covid-19, as the drug creates neutralizing antibodies similar to those of other vaccines more effectively.

Scientists are rushing to see if the vaccines work against not only South African but also British and Amazonian variants, which so far appear to be more easily transmitted. Just two days ago, they concluded that the Oxford and AstraZeneca drug does retain its original effectiveness against the British variant.

On Friday, the chief investigator of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine trials, Andrew Pollard, revealed that this same preparation is effective in the fight against the new British variant.

Just yesterday, several European countries received the first doses of this drug. France, for example, has already started inoculations. However, many EU bloc governments have decided to use the British vaccine only for young adults, after questions were raised about the product’s effectiveness in people over 65.

Israel relaxes measures after six weeks of strict quarantine

The Israeli government lifted the strict quarantine that governed the country six weeks ago to prevent the acceleration of the pandemic and the arrival of new variants. Some shops were able to open this Sunday and mobility restrictions were relaxed.

However, this de-escalation is only mild, since most restrictions remain: schools remain closed and international flights are minimal.

Israel has been confined since December 27, the same day that the vaccination campaign in the country began. And although the measures have been strict, January was the worst month of the pandemic for the country, with days of more than 10,000 infections a day and with records of fatalities.

In this slight de-escalation, the authorities trust that the advanced vaccination campaign will soften the blow. Health authorities say that there are 3.4 million people who have received the first dose of the drug against Covid-19, while more than two million have received the second. Israel has about nine million inhabitants.

Afghanistan receives the first doses of the vaccine against Covid-19

There are already vaccines on Afghan soil. This Sunday, 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca drug arrived from India, produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII), which manufactures this vaccine for countries in the region and developing countries.

A worker unloads AstraZeneca vaccines shipped from India in Kabul, Afghanistan, on February 7, 2021. © Omar Sobhani / Reuters

Despite receiving the doses of AstraZeneca, Afghanistan is still unable to start its vaccination campaign, as it is still waiting for the World Health Organization to approve its emergency use.

“The certification process is in process and we hope that in a week it will finish to begin the vaccination process in all the provinces,” said Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, leader of the immunization program.

While its use is not yet approved, the vaccine will be stored in Kabul, the capital. The first to receive protection against Covid-19 will be health workers, teachers and government employees.

The Afghan government also expects 200,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine from China, while the country is also in the COVAX program, which will provide vaccines for 20% of the Afghan population.

With Reuters, AP, EFE