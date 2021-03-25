New data published by the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical AstraZeneca assure that its vaccine against Covid-19 has an effectiveness of 76% and not 79%, a figure previously announced by the laboratory. Due to the fear of cases of thrombi in some patients inoculated with this preparation, countries such as Denmark continue with the suspension of this vaccine. Meanwhile, Finland tightened the confinement of the population for at least two more months.

AstraZeneca’s pharmaceutical vaccine is considered crucial to cope with the pandemic because it is cheaper and easier to transport than vaccines produced by other laboratories.

However, the doses manufactured by this company are at the center of controversy. Its effectiveness was reduced, according to a new report from the firm, and the European Union accuses the manufacturer of overselling its vaccine and unfairly favoring Britain, where AstraZeneca developed the injection with the University of Oxford. In addition, several Nordic countries suspended its use despite the green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

As new waves of contagion begin to rage in some countries, governments continue to plan how to accelerate their vaccination strategies. The world already reports 124.9 million infections and 2.7 million fatalities.

Here are the most relevant news this Thursday, March 25:

They reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca

The Covid-19 vaccine produced by the Anglo-Swedish laboratory AstraZeneca is at the center of the global battle.

The preparation of this company has been suspended in several countries for fear that it could cause blood clots in the body. But, despite this, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) consider it as “safe and effective”.

According to updated data from AstraZeneca, the preparation it developed in conjunction with the University of Oxford is 76% effective against symptomatic forms of the disease, rather than the 79% previously announced by the laboratory. The new information comes from a clinical trial conducted in the United States, Peru, and Chile.

The medical solution that much of the world relies on to fight the coronavirus faced further complications on Thursday as India halted exports of the vaccine and Europe discussed its own export controls.

India has temporarily suspended all major exports of AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, to meet domestic demand as infections rise.

India’s move comes as the European Union considers giving member states greater leeway to block vaccines that are exported outside the bloc.

AstraZeneca: Sweden resumes the vaccine, while Denmark continues to postpone it

This Thursday, the Swedish health authorities reported that they will resume vaccination against Covid-19 with the vaccine produced by the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca for people over 65 years of age.

However, the Nordic country will maintain the suspension for the rest of the population, as a result of the cases of blood clotting registered in inoculated people.

“The vaccine is of great use to the elderly, many of whom get seriously ill every day,” said Johan Carlson, director general of the Swedish Health Agency, referring to new guidelines for regional authorities administering vaccines in Sweden.

“At the same time, we have not seen these rare and serious side effects among our elderly. That is the background to why we are lifting the suspension for people over 65 ”.

Not far away, in Denmark, the situation is not the same. The health authorities will extend the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus for three more weeks, which, although they defend its efficacy and safety, prefer to continue studying several unusual cases of thromboembolic episodes in people who received the first dose.

“The AstraZeneca vaccine is, from a medical point of view, a safe and effective vaccine. But it cannot be excluded that there may be a connection between the vaccine and the very unusual picture of symptoms, “Tanja Erichsen, department head of the Danish Medicines Agency, told a press conference.

This country in northern Europe was the first to suspend vaccination with AstraZeneca on March 11, a decision that most European countries were taking in successive days.

Finland presents a bill to confine the population

The Finnish Government presented a bill to Parliament on Thursday that proposes the confinement of the population in the Helsinki metropolitan area and the city of Turku, the regions with the highest incidence of Covid-19 cases.

If approved, the law will establish temporary restrictions on mobility and contacts between people who do not live in the same address, although it will be allowed to perform certain tasks considered essential, such as going to work or study, buying food and medicine, going to the doctor, a post office and the bank, walking the dog or going to the summer house.

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the new legislative project forces people to wear masks on public transport and in enclosed spaces.

“The National Institute of Health and Welfare and the Ministry of Health consider that these restrictions on mobility are essential. If we don’t put them in place, there is a very serious threat of health care congestion in the coming weeks, ”said Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

The country also maintains the state of exception declared on March 1 to fight the pandemic, which has allowed the authorities to close bars and restaurants in the regions with the highest number of infections.

Germany alerts of “new pandemic” of Covid-19

The British variant of the coronavirus spread in Germany, a fact that increases the fear of being infected, but which, for Chancellor Angela Merkel, can be solved with vaccination.

During a session in the Bundestag, Merkel assured that the inoculations and the reinforcement and extension of the tests to locate how and where the coronavirus spreads will help Germany and the European Union overcome the pandemic.

“We are in the third wave,” said the head of the German government, who told the deputies that she understands the concerns of citizens, forced to comply with strict measures of restriction of public life.

In addition, the government is preparing a new regulation that is expected to come into force on Friday and remain in effect until May 12. It involves the introduction of a mandatory prior test to enter Germany by air, regardless of the place of origin of the traveler.

