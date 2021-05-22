All non-essential activities were suspended in high-risk areas of contagion in Argentina, which is going through one of its worst moments of the pandemic. Meanwhile, Covid-19 is also advancing in Chile despite the fact that more than half of its population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Between new confinements and vaccination campaigns, countries are trying to curb new waves of contagion that affect regions on five continents. Latin America and the Caribbean is going through a difficult time: it has already exceeded one million deaths from Covid-19 and is the region with the most deaths per capita in the world.

According to the Johns Hopkins University count, the world has already accumulated 166,289,701 cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,446,347 ended in deaths. In addition, 1,630,344,868 doses have been administered worldwide.

These are the most relevant news of Saturday, May 22, 2021 around the pandemic:

Argentina begins today a radical confinement for nine days

As of today, Saturday, all types of non-essential activity have been suspended in Argentina in different areas of the country, classified as High Risk or Epidemiological Alarm. In the southern territory, the pandemic has worsened, leaving a record of infections, deaths, and raising the tension in hospitals.

The Government of Alberto Fernández has imposed that only authorized persons may circulate, and the rest must remain in their usual residences, with circulation only in the vicinity of their home, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., or for specially authorized reasons .

🎙 “We are living the worst moment since the pandemic began, we must take seriously the criticism of this time and not naturalize so much tragedy.” President @alferdez in the announcement of new measures. pic.twitter.com/tnf6IIk6Sx – Alberto Fernández Prensa (@alferdezprensa) May 20, 2021



It also suspended social, economic, educational, religious and sports activities in person.

It only enabled essential businesses (such as the sale of food, medicine, and cleaning supplies) and determined that non-essential businesses will operate through home delivery or pick-up on the premises.

Argentina is in a second wave of Covid-19 infections, which this week led the country to a daily record of 39,652 cases, on Wednesday, and 745 deaths, on Tuesday, thus accumulating, since the start of the pandemic, 3,482,512 million positives and 73,391 deaths.

Amid these restrictions, the Government awaits the arrival of new vaccines. Argentina, with a population of about 45 million inhabitants, has so far applied some 10.9 million doses of drugs against the virus. However, only 2.3 million people have been inoculated with two doses.

In Italy, infections are falling and they have already supplied almost 30 million vaccines

Italy maintains a continuous decline in coronavirus cases. In the last 24 hours, 4,717 new infections and 125 deaths were registered, according to figures from the Ministry of Health. Compared to a week ago, these figures reflect a decrease of 31% in infections and 20% in deaths.

The health situation would have had a slight improvement due to the vaccination campaign, which reaches almost 30 million doses supplied.

In total, 9,759,934 people are fully immunized after having received the full course of the vaccine, 16.47% of the Italian population.

Since the pandemic began in February 2020, the country has accumulated 4,188,290 total cases of infected, of which 125,153 have died.

Given the reduction in infections and the progress of the vaccination campaign, Italy continues with the plan to relax the current restrictions.

Rapid vaccination does not stop the advance of Covid-19 in Chile

For the third consecutive day, Chile has registered a new rebound of more than 7,500 Covid-19 infections, despite the fact that the vaccination process has been one of the fastest in the world.

“The variation of cases in the last seven days was an increase of 13%. We express our concern and call once again not to lower our guard,” said Health Minister Enrique Paris.

So far, there are more than 1.3 million infections and 28,386 deaths in the South American country, throughout the pandemic.

The vaccination process in Chile continues to be among the most successful in the world. At least 50.6% of the population have received two doses of drugs against Covid-19, while 60.3% have one dose.

Despite the increase in cases, bars, restaurants and cafes in many areas have already opened. The curfew, which now applies between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., was also delayed by an hour. Organizations such as the Colegio Médico de Chile or the World Health Organization recommended maintaining the restrictions at this time.

This week the immunization process covered people between the ages of 35 and 30.

Most of the vaccines administered are from the China Sinovac laboratory, from which Chile has received almost 15 million doses, and to a lesser extent, from Pfizer / BioNTech and also from AstraZeneca.

With EFE