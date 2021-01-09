This is how the German Chancellor responds to the criticism she has faced in recent days for the delays in vaccination in her country. On the other hand, Portugal will define next week if it imposes another national confinement similar to that of March and in Chile infections are increasing to the point that the Government fears an overload of hospital systems.

The numbers of infections increase in different countries after the Christmas and New Year festivities that were celebrated mainly in the Western Hemisphere. In recent days, nations like the United States, Portugal and Colombia had their highest numbers of infections or deaths during the entire pandemic.

Worldwide, 89.1 million people are infected with Covid-19, of which about 38 million currently suffer from the disease (active cases), while 49.5 million have already overcome the outbreak and another 1.9 million died of the coronavirus, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Next, the most relevant news about the Covid-19 pandemic in the world this Saturday, January 9:

Germany: Angela Merkel assures that vaccination will be for everyone

Chancellor Angela Merkel emphasized this Saturday that there will be “enough” vaccines for all the inhabitants of Germany, although she acknowledged that vaccination began at a slow pace.

His words are related to the criticism that his government and his party have received for the slow distribution of the doses, in the middle of a decisive electoral year to define Parliament in the face of Merkel’s removal from office.

Several opponents blame the Merkel Administration for the delays in vaccination, criticizing that the government chose to acquire the doses through the European Union.

The European Union will buy 300 million more doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine





In addition, the chancellor added that Germany is going through the “most difficult” phase of Covid-19, for which she asked her fellow citizens to respect health measures to prevent the spread of the virus. The European country reported on Saturday more than 1,000 deaths from the outbreak in a single day and about 24,600 infections, for a total of 1.8 million confirmed cases.

Portugal will define next week whether or not to decree total isolation

The March total closures could be repeated in Portugal due to the number of cases the country is reporting. Although this Saturday the number of infections fell to 9,478, the number continues to be around 10,000 daily positive diagnoses that set a record since this week.

For this reason, Prime Minister António Costa said on Thursday, January 7, that Portugal could enter confinement again and that everything depends on what is defined in a high-level meeting with health specialists, scheduled for next Tuesday. .

Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa before a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on December 16, 2020. © Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

There, experts will assess what are the real effects of the December meetings on the evolution of the pandemic. This is the weak point of the Government of Costa, since different sectors, including President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa himself, have criticized it for having decreed the relaxation of the measures on key dates such as Christmas and New Years.

Now Portugal will analyze whether or not the rebound in cases to historical levels will force its citizens to lock themselves up again.

Chile fears a “flight attendant” in hospitals

For almost two months, in Chile infections have been constantly increasing and the figures of the last days caused the Government to raise the alert for a possible “overload” of medical services and the occupation of intensive care beds. And it is that since the previous week, positive diagnoses of Covid-19 in the southern country increased by 25%, according to the Minister of Health, Enrique Paris.

“We maintain an increase in cases that worries us very much. We remain concerned and attentive to two important things: the overload in health services and the situation of critical beds, “said the minister at a press conference this Saturday.

For his part, Alberto Dougnac, Undersecretary of Assistance Networks of the Ministry of Health explained that the increase in ICU occupancy has occurred mainly in the regions of Tarapacá and Atacama, in the north of the country.

“This increase in cases has translated into an increase in ICU beds. Particularly in the Tarapacá and Atacama regions there has been a significant increase. We have agreed with the local authorities to increase critical beds.” Subsec @AlbertoDougnac pic.twitter.com/t5KPIjKM63 – Ministry of Health (@ministeriosalud) January 9, 2021

The increase in infections throughout the national territory is evidenced by the most recent report, which reports that Chile once again exceeded 4,000 daily cases for the second consecutive day. Currently, more than 20,000 people suffer from Covid-19, which represents one of the highest figures in recent months. Of these, 734 patients are on mechanical ventilation, including 60 who are critically ill and 177 people hospitalized in intensive care units.

With EFE, Reuters and AP