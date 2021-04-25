Iraq registered a serious explosion of an oxygen tank in an intensive care unit of a hospital that takes care of patients with Covid-19. On the other hand, India is shaken by “a storm”. This is how Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the situation. Oxygen shortages, saturated hospitals and one death every four minutes from Covid-19 in the capital, New Delhi.

India is the new epicenter of the pandemic, registering half of the total cases in the world. The hospital situation is overwhelmed and proves that, as has already happened in other countries, an initial good control of the situation can be reversed at any time.

At the opposite extreme, vaccination continues to advance among world powers and the European Union expects to have inoculated 70% of its population by mid-July.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University, the world has registered 146.5 million cases, 3.1 million deaths and 84.4 million people recovered from the disease.

Next, the most important news of this Sunday, April 25, 2021:

The explosion of an oxygen tank in Iraq kills at least 82

Interior Ministry spokesman Khalid al-Muhanna appeared on television to take stock after the explosion of an oxygen tank. In his speech, he reported that at least 82 people have died and 110 have been injured. The event took place in the Ibn Khatib hospital, equipped to house coronavirus patients.

“We urgently need to review security measures in all hospitals to prevent such a painful incident from happening in the future,” al-Muhanna said.

The eyewitness accounts are chilling. Relatives of patients would have fought against the fire to save their loved ones; while the scene was depicted with people jumping out of windows to escape.

An Iraqi woman cleans up debris next to evacuated oxygen cylinders in front of Ibn al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad on April 25. © AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP

“People were jumping. Doctors were falling on cars. Everyone was jumping. And I kept going up there, to pick up people and get back down,” said a witness.

Iraq has a health system badly damaged by decades of sanctions, war and neglect, in a situation worsened by the coronavirus crisis.

The Government has launched an investigation into the events: “Such an incident is evidence of negligence and, therefore, I ordered that an investigation be launched immediately and that the hospital manager and the heads of security and maintenance be detained along with all the involved until we identify the negligent and hold them accountable, “Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said in a statement.

For now, the first consequences have fallen on the country’s Minister of Health. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi decided to suspend him from office as a measure.

Iraq has registered more than 100,000 cases and 15,000 deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

“A storm has shaken the nation,” said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

For the fourth consecutive day, India registered a world record of infections, with 349,691 new cases in the last 24 hours. The Asian giant is registering the highest figures since the beginning of the pandemic and has about a third of the daily cases registered in the world.

A situation that has led the hospital network to reject patients, especially in the capital, New Delhi, but also in the rest of the country. Faced with this situation, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, expressed his concern about the advance of the pandemic:

“We were confident, our spirits were very high after successfully tackling the first wave, but this storm has shaken the nation,” Modi said in a radio address.

India had been able to control the pandemic for more than a year. This caused the guard to be lowered, allowing large religious and political gatherings.

Today the situation is quite different: around the hospitals, desperation, with dozens of people trying to fix stretchers and oxygen cylinders, faced with the impossibility of accessing a hospital.

India is experiencing an oxygen shortage that is causing people to desperately search for new cylinders. © Amit Dave / Reuters

Even a Sikh temple in Ghaziabad was turned into a makeshift emergency room and its entrance was crammed with cars transporting patients.

In this context, New Delhi extended the lockdown for another week, while the virus is killing one person every four minutes in the Indian capital.

In the last month alone, daily cases in India have increased eightfold and deaths tenfold. Health experts say the death count is likely much higher. However, official data register 16.96 million cases and 192,311 deaths.

The dean of the School of Public Health at Brown University, Ashish Jha, said in an article in the Washington Post that India is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

A concern in the United States that reaches the political sphere. “Our hearts go out to the people of India amid the horrific Covid-19 outbreak. We are working closely with our partners in the government of India and will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and health care heroes. from India, “US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter.

Our hearts go out to the Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID-19 outbreak. We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government, and we will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India’s health care heroes. – Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 25, 2021



India, a major vaccine producer, is urging the United States to free up the export of raw materials. Some requests that go hand in hand with those that ask for the release of patents, which would speed up vaccination processes and allow humanity to end the Covid-19 pandemic earlier.

With Reuters