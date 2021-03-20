The Finnish Government, through its Institute of Health and Welfare, temporarily canceled the pharmacist’s vaccine for two cases of cerebral venous thrombosis in two people inoculated with the drug. If no causal relationship is found, on March 29 he would continue with said vaccine. In other news, the Brazilian Public Ministry asked to remove Jair Bolsonaro from handling the pandemic, while in the United Kingdom half of the adult population has already been vaccinated against the disease.

One year after that moment in which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic, the disease is still present and many nations face a third wave of infections with the challenge of restrictions and plans. vaccination.

Similarly, the international health community shows concern about the appearance of new variants of the virus, some classified as more infectious, which also cast doubt on the effectiveness of the drugs developed so far to prevent the disease.

As of March 20, and according to the independent count of the Johns Hopkins University, the world registers an accumulated 122.5 million infected people, with more than 2.7 million deaths and 69.4 million recovered.

Next, the most outstanding news about the pandemic, this Saturday, March 20:

Finland bans the use of AstraZeneca vaccine for 9 days

The vaccine made by the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca received a new setback in Europe, after the Finnish health authorities suspended its use after the detection of two rare cases of thrombosis.

According to what was reported by the Finnish Center for Pharmaceutical Safety and Development (Fimea), two patients who were inoculated with the aforementioned drug suffered cerebral venous thrombosis between four and ten days after receiving the dose.

In this sense, the Finnish National Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) announced the cancellation of its use, in principle for a week, until more information is collected and the existence of a possible causal relationship between the drug and the pathology is evaluated.

Members of the THL will analyze the cases for a defined period of time. If no relationship is found, they would resume vaccination with the AstraZeneca formula on March 29. Hanna Nohynek, a doctor at the THL and quoted by EFE, pointed out that the group at greatest risk for side effects is made up of women between 20 and 50 years old.

According to their position, the risk of blood clotting episodes increases with the use of contraceptive pills or disorders of lipid metabolism, although the relationship between the vaccine and such cerebrovascular reactions has not been determined.

The Finnish Government’s announcement comes as many European countries, which had suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, are about to resume immunization with the formula following pronouncements in favor of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Brazil’s Public Ministry asks to remove Bolsonaro from handling the pandemic

Lucas Furtado, deputy attorney general of the Public Ministry of Brazil, asked the Court of Accounts of the Union (TCU) to remove President Jair Bolsonaro from the administrative and hierarchical functions of the ministries of Health, Economy and Civil House. In the petition, released by the Brazilian portal G1, Furtado asks to avoid the intervention of the head of state in the management of the crisis derived from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It cannot be argued that the entire federal health care structure, with financial, patrimonial and human resources, will have an unquestionable damage to the treasury if it does not fulfill the function of serving the population at the time of greatest and most flagrant need, “said Furtado.

The request, which is based on article 44 of the Organic Law of the TCU, is announced just when the National Health Surveillance Agency announced a series of measures to avoid the shortage of oxygen and medicines for the most serious patients. And is that Brazil, the nation most affected by the disease in Latin America, and second worldwide, has already suffered 11.8 million cases and 290,314 deaths, according to official figures.

Since March 13, the Brazilian Government, through Itamaraty and the Embassy in Washington, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, has been negotiating with the US Government to make it possible for Brazil to import vaccines from the surplus available in the United States.

Additionally, a statement from the Brazilian presidency revealed that since March 13, “the Government of Brazil, through Itamaraty and the Embassy in Washington, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, has negotiated with the United States Government the importation of of surplus vaccines in the American Union “.

Pakistani prime minister tested positive amid questioned vaccination

Pakistani Health Minister Faisal Sultan announced that the nation’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, is affected by coronavirus and was therefore immediately isolated at his residence.

The news about Khan's illness came two days after he received the first dose of the vaccine against the disease.

The news about Khan’s illness came two days after he received the first dose of the vaccine against the disease. For this reason, among the health authorities, and the prime minister himself, concern has grown that his case will translate into a setback for the vaccination campaign that is taking place in the nation.

Sultan, who stressed that the 68-year-old prime minister is in good health, announced that the campaign should not be linked to Khan’s positive, because the vaccine requires time to generate antibodies and the infection probably occurred before the inoculation.

After hearing the news Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, wished Khan a “speedy recovery” through a message on the social network Twitter.

The United Kingdom claims to have already vaccinated half of its adult population

The United Kingdom, a country that has 4.3 million cases of coronavirus, would have already achieved the inoculation of half of its adult population. This was stated on March 20 by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

“I am absolutely delighted to tell you that we have now vaccinated half of all adults in the UK. It is a huge success and I want to say many, many thanks to everyone involved, including half of all adults who have come forward. UK vaccination program is a great success story. It depends on the hard work of many, many people, “Hancock expressed excitedly through a video on his social networks.

"I am absolutely delighted to tell you that we have now vaccinated half of all adults in the UK. It is a huge success and I want to say many, many thanks to everyone involved, including half of all adults who have come forward. UK vaccination program is a great success story. It depends on the hard work of many, many people," Hancock expressed excitedly through a video on his social networks.

According to official figures, as of Thursday, March 18, 49.9% of the nation’s adult population had been vaccinated, with around 73,000 doses remaining to exceed 50%. Of that number, some 26.2 million people have received a first dose while 2.01 million have the second dose for full inoculation.

Despite the news, dozens of people took to the streets of London in order to express their rejection of the restrictions imposed by the Government to reduce infections by Covid-19.

