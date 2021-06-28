EFE

Mexico City / 06.28.2021 05:22:24

British tourists who arrive to the Spanish Balearic islands will have to be vaccinated with the complete guideline against covid-19 or, failing that, they must have a negative PCR, as announced on Monday by the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez.

In an interview on the Cadena SER radio station, Sánchez said that, in this way, the British who land in the Balearic Islands, one of the main Spanish tourist destinations, will have to comply with the same demands that Spain makes to other European citizens.

“We will apply it within 72 hours and thus British tour operators and tourists will be able to adapt to these new rules that I am announcing to them,” said the head of the Spanish Executive, who highlighted the “negative evolution” of the incidence accumulated in fourteen days in United Kingdom, which is “well above” 150 cases.

For this reason, he noted, Spain had to take “some additional precaution regarding the arrival of British tourists.”

The United Kingdom included these Mediterranean islands last week among the destinations that it considers safe against covid-19 for its nationals, the only one in Spain, where the tourism sector awaits the return of tourists to recover its activity after more than a year pandemic.

.

grb