In 2021, in one study Published on Cellscientists of Scripps Research and Toscana Life Sciences they tracked down, thanks to the collaboration of 14 survivors of the COVID-19 a antibody called J08, which appeared to have the ability to both prevent and cure infection. The same team of scientists, in collaboration between scientists from Scripps Research in Italy and France, observed how the antibody binds to several variations of SARS-CoV-2 in different conformations, explaining what makes the monoclonal antibody so potent.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Covid19 J08 antibody: that’s why it’s so strong

“While we can’t predict which COVID-19 variants will emerge next, understanding the ins and outs of J08 reveals what works against the virus and perhaps how we can design antibodies to be even more potent.Says the senior author Andrew Ward, Professor of Structural and Computational Integrative Biology at Scripps Research.

When an individual comes into contact with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, their body develops a variety of antibodies that bind to different sections of the virus to eliminate it from the body.. Scientists designing COVID-19 vaccines and therapies are interested in what makes some of these naturally produced antibodies, such as J08, more effective than others. In the months following the identification of the antibody by Ward and his collaborators, it became clear that the antibody, unlike many others, was potent against several varieties of COVID-19 variants.

In the new work, the researchers determined the three-dimensional structure of J08 as it bound to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The researchers confirmed that the antibody successfully attached itself to the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants and neutralized the viruses, preventing them from replicating. However, the antibody attached to the Omicron variant about 7 times slower, so it quickly detached. About 4,000 times more J08 was needed to completely neutralize Omicron SARS-CoV-2 than the other variants.

“With variants other than Omicronthis antibody binds rapidly and does not come off for hours on end“Grabbed the co-first author Gabriel Ozorowski, a senior scientist on the Ward lab staff at Scripps Research. “With Omicron, we were initially happy to find that it still binds, but comes off very quickly. We have identified the two structural changes that cause it “.

Researchers have shown that, for all variants, J08 binds to a very small section of the virus, a section that generally remains the same even when the virus mutates.. Not only that, the antibody could hook into two completely different orientations, like a key that can unlock a door whether it is to the right or upside down.

"This small flexible footprint is part of the reason why J08 is able to resist so many mutations: they do not affect antibody binding unless they are found in this very small part of the virus "says co-first author Jonathan Torres, head of the Ward lab at Scripps Research.

The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, however, has two mutations (known as E484A and Q493H) that modified the small area of ​​the virus that directly interfaces with J08, anchoring it in place.. Ward and his collaborators found that if only one of these mutations is present, the antibody is still able to strongly bind and neutralize the virus, but the mutations in both are what make it less effective against the Omicron variant.

The researchers say the new findings support ongoing clinical trials of the J08-based monoclonal antibody.