French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced a curfew from Saturday starting at 6:00 p.m. that will be extended to the entire country for a period of at least two weeks. The new restrictions arrive, explained the official, to combat the high rates of contagion of the new coronavirus and unload the health system.

The French Government toughens the measures to combat the spread of the new coronavirus and for this it has extended for at least two weeks the curfew hours that will begin at 6:00 p.m. throughout the national territory. This measure was already operating in some areas with that schedule and in others it started from 8:00 p.m.

It was the French Prime Minister, Jean Castex, who announced this measure that affects the entire country. However, President Emmanuel Macron’s henchman ruled out returning to general confinement for the time being, although he assured that if the pandemic worsened drastically again, the Executive does not rule out the measure.

Castex also reported new trade restrictions, to which opening hours will be limited. However, he assured that schools will not be closed and reported that at least one million tests will be carried out in educational centers every month as part of the country’s efforts to keep them open.

For his part, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, indicated that preventive measures will be strengthened when entering the country: All travelers outside the EU must take a Covid-19 test prior to their departure in order to enter the country and once in Gallic territory they must keep a seven-day quarantine.

Castex – travel At the end of the month, all the voyageurs who wish to come in France, in a provenance of a country outside the European Union, will carry out a PCR test before leaving.

Il faudra presents a negative test for boarding on a plane or a boat. pic.twitter.com/aA1J59l2hw – Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) January 14, 2021

So far, France has confirmed the death of 69,168 people from the coronavirus and 2.8 million infections since the start of the outbreak.

News in development …