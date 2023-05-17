This Tuesday (16), the National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBS) published a report with the country’s economic results in April and one data caught the attention of the international community: the unemployment rate among young people aged 16 to 24 reached 20.4%, an unprecedented percentage in the Asian country.

In practice, one in five young adults in China is now unemployed, four times the national average of 5.2%.

the british newspaper The Telegraph pointed out that Beijing has been making efforts to convince college students to accept manual jobs or jobs outside their specialization as a way to reduce youth unemployment. Including offering better remuneration for jobs that do not require high qualification. However, this strategy has not been successful. With an estimated 11.58 million students graduating this semester in China, officials are increasingly concerned about rising unemployment in this age group.

The NBS report also pointed to other signs of a slower economic recovery, even four months after the end of the country’s strict “Covid Zero” policy. In April, industrial production was only 5.6% higher year-on-year, despite forecasts for a 10.9% increase. In addition, growth in retail sales was also disappointing, reaching only 18.4% instead of the 21% expected by analysts.

“Four months after reopening, China’s economic recovery can best be described as uneven, uneven and still dependent on the state,” said Louise Loo, chief economist at Oxford Economics, in an interview with the Asian newspaper. South China Morning Post. According to the expert, the youth unemployment record also represents an “economic and social risk” for Beijing.

Late last month, the Chinese government announced plans to boost employment and trade in an attempt to reach the modest 2023 growth target of around 5%, after failing to meet expectations last year.