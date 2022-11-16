Covid, Sandra Zampa (Pd): “From Gemmato, a patch worse than a hole, I will present a question”

The political dispute against the undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Marcello Gemmato, it does not subside. Precisely to the question of the possibility that in absence of vaccines the mortality recorded in Italy it would have been higher, Gemmato to the program “Restart of Rai 2″ he answered: “Would it have been worse without vaccines? There is no proof.”

This response generated a series of considerations, which led to the Third Pole and the Pd to ask for his resignation. Among the first to attack the pharmacist was the Third Pole, with Osvaldo Napoli: “The minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, and his undersecretary, Marcello Gemmato, have diametrically opposed ideas on the usefulness of vaccines against Covid. It is evident that one of the two is out of line with the government. The minister cannot be denied by the undersecretary: one of the two is too many. Or Schillaci resigns or leave Gemmato. If both stay, the minister loses face,” she said.

Despite Marcellus Gemmato in a note yes defended: “I am amazed by the exploitations that L’opposition has been mounting in recent hours regarding some of my statements released yesterday. I have always supported the validity of vaccines and the ability they have to protect, especially the most fragile”.

To fuel the fire on the matter was added the tweet senator of the Democratic Party and head of health of the Democratic Party, Sandra Zampa: “In the meantime, Undersecretary Gemmato lets us know that the serious statement on vaccines was made to ‘declassify the topic of vaccines which is no longer current’. When the patch is worse than the hole. I will present a question on the whole matter. I’m curious”.

But the undersecretary of the Minister of Health, Marcellus Gemmato to stem the tide of criticism he said: “I will never leave“. Indeed, yes, “if Giorgia asks me“.

