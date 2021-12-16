Several regions towards the yellow zone. This is the scenario outlined by the governor of Veneto, Luca Zaia, while Italy is grappling with the increase in covid infections and the risks associated with the spread of the Omicron variant.

“Much of Italy is going yellow,” says Zaia. Veneto is starting to enter the yellow zone from 20 December. The same fate, however, seems to await other regions. “Veneto is always famous for the high number of infected, but we swab regions three times with our own inhabitants. The vaccines have their effect: I have a third of hospitalized compared to last year. The Omicron variant will pass. like the others but the problem is the virus that is becoming endemic. It will become like a flu. Slowly we will get there, “Zaia told The Breakfast Club on Radio Capital.

“I have been in the trenches for 22 months: I know that this virus is unpredictable. The doctors who are on the front line become infected less as a percentage of the citizens who work outside the hospitals. This means that we must always wear a mask, at the open or indoors. The extension of the state of emergency? It has become a catchphrase. It is evident that we are in an emergency. This extension is not the problem of our life, our problem is to find a way out of this nightmare “, he adds. .

Italy has just launched measures that provide for a buffer for travelers arriving from other EU countries. For the unvaccinated, quarantine is triggered. “We are the most touristic region in Italy, these measures certainly complicate life. Federalberghi is right, but we have the complication every day and not only in tourism but in all sectors”, he says, before answering a question about ‘hypothesis of vaccination obligation

“The WHO – he says – gave me reason when it said to be careful because with the obligation, the positions become rigid and then we no longer vaccinate. When they talk to us about the vaccination obligation, we must ask ourselves how we put it into practice? ‘health obligation means getting people to get vaccinated. If we then transform the vaccination obligation into fines, as happens in Germany, then whoever is fined will pay the penalty but will not get vaccinated. In a country where the TAR is used for everything, imagine what can happen if someone with the public force is accompanied to get vaccinated “.