The family tree of the omicron variant of COVID has grown significantly over the past year. The brood now comprises a soupy subvariant with alphanumeric names such as BA.2, BA.5 and BF.7. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that two versions, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, caused just over half of new infections in the US during the week ending January 7.

Now, a newcomer called XBB.1.5 appears poised for a rise to dominance. It accounts for more than 80 percent of new cases in parts of the northeastern United States, according to CDC estimates. For the week ending January 14, it was responsible for 43% of the new cases all over the country.

But while earlier variants like alpha, delta, and the original omicron were linked to massive waves of new infections, it’s still unclear whether XBB.1.5 is headed down a similar path.

Preliminary evidence suggests that the subvariant, dubbed the Kraken in some circles, is more transmissible than its predecessors. That trait, however, is a hallmark of viral evolution: Successful new variants must be able to outrun their siblings.

For now, the experts of theWorld Health Organization they are keeping an eye on XBB.1.5. But it’s too early to tell if she could conquer the world. Most cases currently come from the US, UK and Denmark.

Science News spoke to infectious disease specialist Peter Chin-Hong of the University of California, San Francisco about the latest variant of the coronavirus to make headlines. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

SN: What is the difference between XBB.1.5 and previous versions of omicron?

Chin-Hong: There are many variations that are being produced all the time. It is a normal thing for the virus as the virus makes multiple copies of itself. It’s not exactly precise or accurate, so it makes mistakes. It’s a bit like a faulty copier in the office.

XBB, a sibling of XBB.1.5, was scary, and this was seen in the fall of 2022, because it was one of the most immune variants out there. But the reason XBB never took off around the world, it was actually in Singapore and India, was that it didn’t infect cells as well.

XBB.1.5 has the immune slipperiness of XBB, but it also has this new mutation that makes it easier for cells to get infected. So it’s kind of like a bulldog in not wanting to let go of the cell. While XBB was somewhat invisible, as if he had Harry Potter’s invisibility cloak, he didn’t have the bit. But XBB.1.5 has the invisibility cloak, plus the bite.

SN: Is that why it is spreading so effectively in some areas?

Chin-Hong: We think so. Because being very efficient at infecting cells is a really important superpower if you’re a virus.

You can be as invisible to the immune system as you like, but if you’re not infecting cells efficiently, you probably won’t be as contagious. This may be why XBB.1.5 is spreading, because it has both ways to do. Seeing how it’s crowding out the other variants now makes us worry it’s something to watch out for. And it is accompanied by an increase in cases and hospitalizations.

SN: Previous variants were linked to large waves of infections. Can we expect the same from XBB.1.5?

Chin-Hong: It’s complicated. If it were March 2020, the answer would be very simple: yes. But in January of 2023, you have so much variation in the amount of experience people have with COVID, even though it’s different kinds.

You can have someone who’s been infected two or three times plus been vaccinated and boosted. It will be someone who will be really, really well protected from getting seriously ill. Maybe they could catch a cold. They might not even know they have an infection compared to someone who hasn’t been vaccinated and has never been exposed. It might as well be March of 2020 for them.

That second type of person is, for example, in China. In China, XBB.1.5 may cause many problems. But XBB.1.5 going into, you know, downtown Manhattan might not cause as many problems in a group of highly vaccinated and exposed people.

Timing is also important because we’ve recently seen a lot of BQ.1, BQ.1.1, and a lot of people get infected after Thanksgiving. This increase in XBB.1.5 is coming after many people have already been infected recently. So it probably won’t do as much damage as if you had a long break and suddenly you have this new virus.

SN: Do vaccines and treatments still work against this variant?

Chin-Hong: New upgraded boosters generally perform a little better than older vaccines in terms of overall efficacy and infection prevention. But with these slippery new variants like XBB.1.5… if you’re trying to prevent infections, even a mild infection, the vaccines will probably last maybe three months.

But if you’re talking about keeping me from dying or going to the hospital, those vaccines are going to give me a boost of protection for many, many months, probably until next winter for most people. For older people, over 65, if they don’t get boosted today, then it’s a problem.

Drugs like Paxlovid and remdesivir work independently of the spike protein, the part of the virus targeted by vaccines but where many of the defense-evading mutations are found. So it doesn’t matter which invisibility cloak the variant has. They will work to shut down the virus factory, which is one of the first steps, before the spike protein is made.

So they will work regardless of the spike variant, which is good. Even if you have not been vaccinated or have never been exposed, if you are diagnosed and receive early therapy, it will substantially reduce your hospitalization rates. Now, all monoclonal antibodies don’t work. The virus has changed too much.

SN: Why are only omicron variants popping up?

Chin-Hong: I think omicron has found a magic formula. It will be difficult to kick off the gold medal grandstand. He’s so good at transmission and all these other aspects that enhance the virus.

In the early days, it had been two or three months and you had a new variant of the coronavirus somewhere in the world. It’s now been omicron since two Thanksgiving holidays ago.

SN: With each variant more transmissible than the last, is it inevitable that everyone will get COVID?

Chin-Hong: People who haven’t been infected before are going to have a really, really hard time escaping this. But it’s not impossible. It will be increasingly difficult, not only because XBB.1.5 is so transmissible, but also because we don’t have so many restrictions anymore.

You’re out shopping, no one is wearing a mask, or you don’t feel like you have peer pressure to wear masks. So you will be exposed just like you are exposed to a cold….

But you can reduce your risk in the short term by getting a booster, if you haven’t already received one. And certainly booster can reduce the risk of death, particularly if you are older or immunocompromised….

People who still wear masks have to wear really good quality masks like KN95 because you can no longer rely on everyone else wearing masks.

SN: How worried should people be about XBB.1.5?

Chin-Hong: The world is divided into two groups of people. People whose bodies have had a lot, a lot of experience with COVID: they’ve had vaccines or boosting or… a couple of infections. And then there are people whose bodies haven’t had much experience with COVID. Those in the latter group should be very concerned.

For someone, you look around and your neighbor took it and nothing happened, or your cousin or a person at work, and it’s like it’s no big deal. But there are still 500 people dying every day in the US from COVID. And for those people, it was a big deal…

It’s an odd situation because it’s no longer one size fits all and different people have different levels of risk.