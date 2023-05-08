Minister of Health made a statement on national television about the end of the emergency and criticized the previous government for its response to the pandemic

The Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, said that the covid-19 pandemic would have caused fewer deaths in Brazil if the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “respect the recommendations of science”. He spoke in a speech on national television this Sunday (May 7, 2023).

“The worst impact was the loss of so many lives and knowing that many could have been saved.”, he stated. More than 700,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Brazil.

Nísia thanked the Butantan Institute, Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) and Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency). “Even with all the dismantling of science and technology, our universities and research institutes spared no efforts in the search for solutions”, he stated.

The minister also thanked governors and mayors “who were not carried away by denialism”. She mentioned thedenialism, politics of neglect and attacks on science”, in reference to the previous government, but without mentioning Bolsonaro.

Read the full statement:

“My friends and my friends,

“Goodnight

“The World Health Organization declared on May 5 that the Covid-19 pandemic is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. After having gone through such a painful period, our country receives this news with hope.

“We are still going to live with Covid-19, which continues to evolve and undergo many mutations, but for more than a year we have had the predominance of the omicron variant and its sub-lineages throughout the world, without the worsening of the health situation.

“We have a progressive reduction in the number of hospitalizations and deaths, as a result of the protection of the population by vaccines.

“In this scenario, it is understood that the moment indicates a transition from the emergency mode to a continued confrontation, as part of the prevention and control of infectious diseases.

“SARS-COV2 virus infections will continue and we must remain careful. Therefore, surveillance, diagnosis, care and vaccination systems need to be strengthened.

“An alert: It is time to intensify vaccination: hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 occur mainly in individuals who have not taken the recommended vaccine doses.

“For this reason, the Ministry of Health, alongside states and municipalities, has been carrying out a national movement for booster vaccination for Covid-19 since February.

“This is the most effective and safe way to protect our population. We need to be united by health, in defense of life.

“Many were the obstacles throughout this pandemic.

“The worst impact was the loss of so many lives and knowing that many could have been saved.

“Unfortunately, in Brazil, we lost more than 700,000 people. 2.7% of the world’s population live in our country, but we had 11% of all deaths!!!

“Another result would have been if the previous government, throughout the pandemic, respected the recommendations of science. If the ruler’s obligations to protect the country’s population were followed and fulfilled.

“We can not forget! We need to preserve this memory of what happened in order to build a dignified future.

“Right now, I want to thank each and everyone who fought in defense of our society. Risking their own lives, especially before the development of vaccines.

“And if vaccines were responsible for saving lives, we must thank the scientists and laboratories that developed and produced them. Special thanks to the role played in Brazil by Instituto Butantan, Fiocruz and Anvisa. Even with all the dismantling of science and technology, our universities and research institutes spared no efforts in the search for solutions. We should also thank the governors and mayors who did not get carried away by denialism and contributed decisively to tackling the pandemic. And also, the civil society that was engaged in this process.

“Despite denialism, attacks on science and the policy of neglect, many lives were saved due to the SUS and the unlimited efforts of health workers. I thank them on my behalf and on behalf of President Lula, who has dedicated himself since the first day of our government to the policy of care and the strengthening of the SUS.

“It is also time for us to learn the lessons of this pandemic. To strengthen the Unified Health System, the largest universal health system in the world. To prepare ourselves with consistent programs for future epidemics and health emergencies. To strengthen our scientific and technological capacity and overcome social inequalities, which cause the pandemic to hit those in a more vulnerable social situation unevenly.

“It is time, above all, to value life, health and democratic culture.

“We are going to act together, the government, health workers, the scientific community and society as a whole to preserve life and improve conditions for disease prevention and health promotion. To never again live the terrible days of the recent past and build a better future.

“Good night and good week.”

end of emergency

On the 6th (5.May), the WHO (World Health Organization) declared the end of the health emergency of the covid-19 pandemic. The information was released by Tedros Adhanom, director general of the agency.

The emergency had been established on January 30, 2020 by the organization. The measure was suspended after 1,191 days in effect.

The public health emergency due to the coronavirus was decreed in Brazil on February 4, 2020, by the then Minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta. At the time, the disease had already killed 427 people in 3 countries and 14 patients were being monitored in Brazil for suspected infection. No deaths from the disease had yet been recorded in Brazil.

The measure was suspended on April 17, 2022 by then Minister Marcelo Queiroga, who commanded the portfolio. During the announcement, the minister said that it did not mean the end of covid and praised the work of the federal government in managing the pandemic.

“We will continue to live with the virus. The Ministry of Health remains vigilant and prepared to take all necessary actions to ensure the health of Brazilians, in full respect of the Federal Constitution. (…) I thank the doctors who, with the autonomy defended by the federal government, used the best of science in favor of the patients, as well as all the health professionals, who tirelessly fought against this disease”, said Queiroga at the time.

On April 27, 2021, the Senate installed the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate the actions of the federal government, at the time commanded by Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and the use of Union resources by States and municipalities in coping with the pandemic. the senators Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), Randolph Rodrigues (AP-Network) and Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) were, respectively, chairman, deputy and rapporteur of the commission.

On February 27, 2023, the Ministry of Health, led by Nísia Trindade, began to apply the bivalent vaccine against covid throughout the country. According to the organ, the immunizer improves immunity against the virus of the original strain and against the omicron variant.

On May 3, former President Bolsonaro, who was the Chief Executive during the beginning of the pandemic in Brazil, became the target of an investigation by the PF (Federal Police) that is investigating the insertion of false data in vaccination cards against covid, including his own and that of his 12-year-old daughter Laura.

