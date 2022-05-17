The mRna anti-Covid vaccines, compared to the viral vector ones, protect to a greater extent from the risk of being infected by variants of concern (Voc) of Sars-CoV-2, including Omicron. This is the conclusion of a Dutch study published in ‘Plos Medicine’, which compared the performance of 4 Covid-19 vaccines: those with messenger RNA from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, and those with adenoviral vector from AstraZeneca in Janssen (J&J ). “Although they all effectively prevent severe forms of Covid” and their consequences, the authors premise, “people who have received a viral vector vaccine are more vulnerable to infection with variants.”

Marit J. van Gils’ team from the University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands, took blood samples from 165 healthcare professionals 3 and 4 weeks after the first and second doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, respectively, and 4 to 5-8 weeks after injection with the Janssen single-dose. Blood samples were also collected before and 4 weeks after a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster. The researchers thus observed that, 4 weeks after the primary vaccination course, the antibody responses directed against the original strain of the pandemic coronavirus were higher in those who received Moderna, followed by Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinates, while they appeared “substantially lower” in those who received Moderna. had received viral vector vaccines. But even against the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron variants – the authors underline – the level of neutralizing antibodies was higher in vaccinated with mRna products.

Compared to the protective efficacy against the original virus, however, “the ability to neutralize variants was reduced for all vaccines, with the largest decline against Omicron”. However, “a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster increased antibody responses in all” vaccinated groups, “with substantial improvement against variants including Omicron.”

As a limitation to the implantation of their work, the researchers point out that the AstraZeneca vaccinated group analyzed were “significantly older, due to vaccine safety concerns in the younger age groups.” And “since immune responses tend to weaken with age, this may have affected the results.” The AstraZeneca vaccinated group was also smaller than the others, considering that the Dutch government stopped using the product for a period.

That said, van Gils’ conclusion is that “4 Covid-19 vaccines induce substantially different antibody responses”.