The world has just entered a new phase of the pandemic with the start of mass vaccination, on which much of what happens in the coming years with the new coronavirus depends. Most experts think that SARS-CoV-2 will never go away, but this doesn’t have to be a bad thing. When the majority of the population is vaccinated, the pathogen will begin to attenuate, producing an asymptomatic infection in adults and only a mild cold in children, according to a recent study. published in Science.

Its authors base this claim on a mathematical model that reproduces the spread of the virus. Other independent experts in viral evolution and immunology support their conclusions.

“Our model suggests that this transformation will take between one and 10 years,” explains Jennie Lavine, a researcher at Emory University (USA) and first author of the study.

The exact time frame will depend on how fast the virus spreads and the speed of vaccination, he explains. A more complex factor also plays a role: how long someone is immune to severe covid after being infected or receiving the vaccine. “Ideally, the ability to block the disease is long-lasting, but the transmission capacity is shorter,” Lavine details. There is one final factor: How many infections or doses of vaccine will it take to build strong immunity?

This transition will mark the passage from a pandemic virus to an endemic one, that is, it will always be present and can cause specific outbreaks without much virulence.

Scientists assume that SARS-CoV-2 is more similar to the four known cold coronaviruses than to the two most virulent coronaviruses, SARS from 2001 and MERS from 2012. If this is so, when the majority of the population is vaccinated, the virus will no longer be able to cause serious illness, as vaccines prevent it. It remains to be seen whether the injections also prevent transmission of the virus, somewhat less likely. In this way, the only ones who will remain virgins When faced with the virus, it will be the children who are born, but in them only mild symptoms similar to a cold would occur. This is what already happens with the four known seasonal coronaviruses.

The authors of the work calculate that this transition can happen “in a few years or at most in a few decades”

Based on what is known about the rest of the cold coronaviruses, the researchers estimate that the first infection in children will occur between the ages of three and five. The kids may be reinfected in successive years, but the symptoms would be increasingly mild or nonexistent. “These results reinforce the importance of continuing with isolation measures until the vaccination campaigns during this pandemic phase have concluded. It may be necessary to continue vaccination in the endemic phase ”, explain the authors of the work.

One of the keys to this possible future is how long immunity lasts after infection or after vaccination. The authors believe that both protect against severe disease, but possibly not from mild reinfection – the presence of the virus in the body and its possible transmission. This presence of the virus would reinforce the defenses, with which the immunity would end up being greater in the face of successive entries of the pathogen.

The emergence of more contagious variants, such as the one in the UK, may make things better, according to Lavine. A variant that spreads faster but is not more lethal will lower mortality. It would also strengthen the immunity of people, as an asymptomatic infection would strengthen the defenses. And finally it would keep our immune system “updated” against the most recent variants of the virus. All this could collapse if a variant appears that causes a more serious disease, posing a greater risk for all those not vaccinated. Lavine explains that based on the four cold coronaviruses, there is no evidence that this can happen. “It is not impossible, but we have no evidence to think that it is likely,” he details.

“The most reasonable thing is that in this decade this virus becomes endemic and produces only peak seasons in winter,” explains Mark Lipsitch, an epidemiologist at Harvard University. In May 2020, his team calculated that there will still be infection peaks with this coronavirus at least until 2024. The researcher reasons his opinion. “The public health impact of this virus will drop dramatically when one of two conditions are met. The first is that, as this study says, immunity against severe covid is long-lasting and is also reinforced through mild reinfections, because there is no total immunity. The second is that there is coverage of the vaccine in people most at risk, so that mortality is greatly reduced. I think the former is likely to happen all over the world. The developed countries will have covered vaccination in six months or a year and the rest of the countries some time later ”, he explains.

In any case the work is based on another reasonable assumption, but not proven. SARS-CoV-2 is not the same as its four cold relatives and it is not known how long immunity lasts against the serious illness it causes. “Although it is pure speculation, older people may not maintain immunity to SARS-CoV-2 as effectively as they do to cold viruses,” Lipsitch says.

The team of Cristina Calvo, head of pediatrics at Hospital La Paz, in Madrid, has studied catarrhal coronavirus infections in children for the last 14 years. “Viruses either adapt and become mild or disappear because they run out of hosts,” he explains. “The logical thing is that it is losing pathogenicity and lethality,” he adds.

The virus will not disappear because it can always find refuge in some people or animals

“This virus is practically impossible to eradicate,” explains Toni Trilla, epidemiologist at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona. “I agree that in the future, this virus is going to look more like cold coronaviruses than SARS and MERS,” he adds.

The virus will not go away because it can always find refuge in some people or animals. It is something similar to what already happens with the flu, whose reservoir is wild waterfowl and each winter returns sufficiently changed that a new vaccine is needed. Sometimes the flu is seasonal and not very serious, and sometimes it can be a pandemic variant, like the one that killed 50 million people in 1918 and 1919.

This coronavirus has already been shown to be able to jump from humans to pets and farm animals, such as minks, and recently two gorillas from the San Diego Zoo have been detected infected by a visitor, recalls María Montoya, head of Viral Immunology at the Center for Biological Research Margarita Salas. Also, the vaccine does not protect 100%, so the coronavirus can always find cracks to sneak through. “If there are failures in the vaccination or if the second dose is delayed too much, or if the second dose is not given, the protection is not optimal, so the infected person may not suffer from disease, but may harbor the virus” , Explain.

Another possible reservoir is immunosuppressed people, with weakened defenses and in whom, as recent studies point out, the virus can mutate and gain some resistance to some antibodies, the proteins of the immune system that theoretically prevent it from entering cells to infect. “It’s like when people who don’t take antibiotics for the prescribed days and stop halfway through; it is selecting the pathogens that survive and that can become more resistant to treatments or vaccines ”, details Montoya.

Another very difficult aspect to predict is the evolution of this virus. SARS-CoV-2 mutates less than the flu. This means that you accumulate fewer changes in your genome each time it is copied within a cell. But keep in mind that a single virus can produce tens of thousands of copies of itself using a single human cell. And humans have trillions of cells.

To these numbers must be added the number of infected worldwide, more than 90 million confirmed, although there are probably more. So even if it mutes little, it has millions of opportunities to do so in each infected person.

Until now, the virus has evolved naturally: there have been hardly any effective treatments or vaccines against it. It is now when a second phase of his evolution begins, characterized by the pressure to which the vaccines will put him. “Variants with potentially dangerous mutations such as those that have been detected in the United Kingdom or South Africa will be much more numerous as vaccination picks up speed and reaches more and more people. The virus will mutate to try to escape the immune system of those vaccinated, and many more complex variants will appear. If the virus changes too much, current vaccines may have to be modified, ”Montoya warns.

What has been observed so far allows us to be moderately optimistic. A recent study has shown that the BioNTech vaccine can neutralize the British variant. The key is that the vaccine generates antibodies and memory cells for many different parts of the spike protein, that protrusion on the surface of the coronavirus that serves to bind to human cells, enter them and hijack their biological machinery to breed. Even if they change —mute— one or more pieces in that protein, the immune system will continue to recognize the rest and will be able to neutralize the virus.

Another point of uncertainty is that this coronavirus is more genetically similar to the virulent SARS and MERS than to those of the cold. “Highly pathogenic coronaviruses differ from mild ones in that they have a greater number of accessory genes,” he explains. Isabel Sola, virologist at the National Center for Biotechnology (CSIC). ” These genes usually contribute to increasing virulence, because they inhibit the innate immune response, the first line of defense that prepares and promotes the adaptive immune response, with antibodies, and T lymphocytes. It is possible that while these genes remain in the virus it will be more complicated it turns into a virus that causes mild infections, “he warns.

It is likely that humans are already witnessing the birth of a new virus that will never go away, but that will be infinitely more bearable. “It is still impossible to know the final destination of this coronavirus, but it is reasonable to suggest that it will join the four endemic coronaviruses that cause us colds every year,” says Miguel Hernán, epidemiologist at Harvard (USA) and scientific advisor to the Government. “In fact, it is possible that those endemic coronaviruses were also responsible for pests or plagues of old. Deadly epidemics then and uncomfortable colds now. If endemicity is the end result for later generations, the sooner we manage to vaccinate all adults, the more lives we will save in this generation ”, he adds.

