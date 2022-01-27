Since the beginning of the pandemic, the question everyone has been asking is ” how long are we going to live with this disease?”. According to a study by the University of Lisbon, all Portuguese people will be immunized after the current wave of the pandemic, which should happen after February, and covid-19 will evolve into a “resident disease” such as the flu or herpes.

+ Moderna has started omicron-specific vaccine booster trials

“Between vaccination and infection, after the end of February the entire population will have some immunity to the virus”, according to the report of the pandemic monitoring working group of the Instituto Superior Técnico (IST) of the Portuguese University.

The document reveals that, since the entire population residing in Portugal will have some type of immunity after this pandemic wave, from mid-February is the period to “prepare the post-covid-19 in Portugal”, says Rogério Colaço, president of the IST.

The document also highlights that “herd immunity will not be achieved and this virus will become part of future concerns, such as seasonal flu and many other diseases”.

According to Portuguese experts, covid-19 will become a “long-term disease as at some point polio, measles or smallpox were” or, currently in the world, “dengue, yellow fever, influenza, hepatitis, herpes, HPV, among many others”.

