Covid, why does the swab test negative even with the symptoms? What has changed

Of Cristina Marrone

Increasingly, the test takes longer to show a positive result and one of the reasons is the reactivity of our immune system which works faster than the virus

«I have Covid symptoms but the swab is negative? How come?” Many are asking the question in these weeks in which flu and Covid are galloping. Since Covid and flu have overlapping symptoms the first possible answer is: it's not Covid but flu. The tests that differentiate the two diseases (in addition to the syncytial virus) are only used in hospital emergency rooms and those on sale online are unreliable. So the general population can only go by exclusion. But this is not always the correct answer.

Do tampons still work? Another doubt many people have is whether rapid home swabs also work with the new variants. Experts reassure yes, even with the new JN.1 variant. Rapid antigen tests in fact, they detect a protein inside the virus and not the “spike” protein on the surface of the virus which has changed with the variants. The real problem is that the test must be done at the right time.

The role of acquired immunity on test results In fact, in many cases it happens that i

tests come back positive when symptoms subside

and this may seem rather disconcerting. The delay in the positive result – it is the scientists' hypothesis – is due to acquired immunity over the years thanks to vaccinations, previous infections or both together. Our immune system today it works a little differently than at the beginning of the pandemic and it activates much faster against the virus. The appearance of the first symptoms is the consequence of the activation of the immune system that fights the infection.

See also Covid, Sextiles: "40% more infections in 7 days, it's Omicron effect" The sensitivity of the tests At the beginning of the pandemic, in fact, infections occurred among people who had never caught Sars-CoV-2 before and who were not vaccinated, and the virus could act undisturbed for several days before the infection became such to be detected by the immune systemor. Today, however, with the majority of the population vaccinated or already exposed to the virus, the immune reaction is faster and can lead to cases in which you have symptoms, but do not test positivewhy the viral load is not yet sufficient rregarding the sensitivity of the test. “If the swab is negative on the first attempt it would be advisable to repeat the test at least 24-48 hours later because it is possible that at the beginning of the symptoms there is not enough virus in the nose to detect infections” he suggests Carlo Federico PernoProfessor of Clinical Microbiology, Unicamillus University.

Another reason why the rapid test can come back negative is symptomatology. There are some variations less accumulation of viral cells in the nose and therefore the swab may be negative because during the sampling a sufficient quantity of biological material is not collected to result in a positive test. In some cases, the virus is more likely to be picked up in the mouth or nose than in the nostrils. Ultimately, it always counts way in which the swab is performed: an imprecise procedure can easily result in a false negative. See also Sudden pain in the limbs: could it be polymyalgia? What is it and how is it treated

When the test line is faded A positive result almost certainly means that the infection is present and you are contagious. False positives are quite rare. If you want to be sure you can repeat the swab with a kit from a different brand. When you test every day you may notice that the red test line it goes from a faint color to a very bright color and then fades again. « If the T line appears, even if barely visible, the swab is to be read as positive and we have no indications on the viral load. With such a result the person can be contagious” he clarifies Pierangelo Clericipresident of the Italian Association of Clinical Microbiologists. In rapid tests there is no such thing as a weak positive result as in molecular swabs: there is only positive or negative and by positive we mean any type of intensity or color. The intensity of the line can vary depending on how the swab is performed, how old the test is (perhaps expired), or how it was stored (it must not be kept warm) if you are recently vaccinated or infected. «It is not at all certain that a faded line corresponds to a low viral load so people must continue to implement the precautions that we know well» says Clerici. See also Covid in Italy, today's bulletin 18 March: 76,250 new cases and 165 deaths