Scientific studies have shown that at least one in five peoplewho contracted the virus from SARS-CoV-2, remains asymptomatic. How do you explain? To try to give an answer a team of researchers in a study published in the scientific journal natures



Not said that a genetic trait can explain altogether the fact of be asymptomatic or not.

Genetic variant Well, according to the authors of the research coordinated by the University of California San Francisco, who enrolled around thirty thousand individuals, asymptomatic people would often be carriers of a genetic variant which helps their immune system to recognize and respond to the virus promptly. This characteristic it doesn’t prevent you from getting infected, but it protects you from the most serious manifestations of Covid-19. See also Covid in Italy, today's bulletin 17 September: 17,154 new cases and 38 deaths

I study If you have an army that can recognize the enemy early, that’s a huge advantage, said study coordinator Jill Hollenbac. like having soldiers prepared for battle and who already know what to look for.

The research focused on the labeling system that the body uses to distinguish its own components from foreign ones, namely human leukocyte antigens (HLA). Scholars have found that about 20 percent of the asymptomatic he had one mutation in one of the HLA genes compared to 9 percent of those with symptoms. Furthermore, if the mutation was present in duplicate, the odds of avoiding disease symptoms were eight times higher.