According to data from the World Health Organization, half a million deaths and 130 million Covid infections have been recorded in the world since the Omicron variant was discovered at the end of November. A count that the WHO official, Abdi Mahamud, called “more than tragic”. “In the era of effective vaccines, half a million people dying is really something,” said Mahamud speaking on WHO’s social media channels.

Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the technical group for Covid-19 of the World Health Organization, spoke of a “staggering” number of cases of Omicron: “It makes the previous peaks seem almost flat – she said – We are still in the middle. of this pandemic. I hope we are nearing the end “, but” many countries have not yet passed the Omicron peak. ”