Vaccines that can prevent Covid infections and transmission, as well as serious illness and death, “are needed and should be developed. Until such vaccines are available and as the virus evolves, it may be necessary. update the composition of the current vaccines against Covid-19, to ensure the levels of protection recommended by the WHO also against variants of concern, including Omicron and others that may arrive in the future “. This is the updated recommendation of the Technical Group of the World Health Organization on the composition of the anti-Covid vaccine.

According to Marco Cavaleri, head of EMA vaccines, even if an anti-Covid vaccine adapted to the Omicron variant would be a “natural candidate” for approval in the EU, other options “cannot be excluded”. “Further data is needed – underlines Cavaleri during a video briefing with the press in connection from Amsterdam, where the agency is based. – to decide whether an adapted vaccine, with a different composition, is justified. Many elements must be kept in mind, knowing that by the time any vaccine adapted to Omicron is developed, it is possible that the epidemiological picture in the EU has undergone a significant evolution, with regard to variants in circulation and exposure to Omicron. ”

Although a vaccine adapted to Omicron would be a “natural candidate” for authorization in the EU, “other options, such as a multi-purpose vaccine, cannot be ruled out as potential alternatives. Discussions with the manufacturers are ongoing if there is any. the need for such a change, “he concludes.