The World Health Organization (WHO) announced this Friday (2) that about 90% of the world’s population has some level of immunity to Covid-19, although it warned of the threat of a new variant.

“WHO estimates that at least 90% of the world’s population now have some level of immunity to SARS-CoV-2 due to a previous infection or vaccination,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Tedros also said that the emergency phase of the pandemic is nearing its end.

“We are much closer to being able to say that the emergency phase of the pandemic is over, but we are not there yet,” said the director at a press conference.

For him, the easing of health measures is creating an opportunity for a new variant of Covid-19 to emerge, which may be more dangerous than Ômicron.

“Gaps in surveillance, testing, sequencing and vaccination continue to create the perfect conditions for the emergence of a worrying new variant that can cause significant mortality,” said Tedros.

According to the WHO, 640 million cases of the disease are officially confirmed worldwide. The total number of deaths is 6.6 million.

Last week, 8,500 deaths from covid-19 were recorded. Tedros declared that the number “is not acceptable” after three years of the pandemic, when “we already have so many tools to prevent infections and save lives”.