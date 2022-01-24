First detected in mid-November in South Africa, the omicron variant of coronavirus caused a sudden explosion of cases in Europe that was soon reflected in different parts of the world.

However, now, according to recent statements by the World Health Organization, Europe has entered a new phase that could lead to the end of the pandemic in the region.

“It is plausible that the region is nearing the end of the pandemic,” Hans Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe, said on Sunday.

This will happen once the wave of infections caused by this variant passes, which, according to the agency, will cause more than half of the population of the European continent to contract the disease in the coming weeks.

“As soon as the omicron wave subsides, there will be general immunity for a few weeks and a few months, either because of the vaccine or because people will be immune due to infection, and also a decrease due to seasonality,” Kluge told the AFP news agency.

The WHO hopes that this will lead to a period of calm until “covid-19 is likely to return towards the end of the year, but not necessarily the return of the pandemic.”

Do not give up care

However, Kluge pointed out that it is still too early to classify covid-19 as an endemic disease, something that has been discussed recently.

“There is a lot of talk about endemic, but endemic means… that it is possible to predict what is going to happen. This virus (us) has surprised us more than once, so we have to be very careful,” the official stressed.

And he warned that since this variant has been widely transmitted (ómicron is today the dominant variant in Europe) it is possible that other variants appear.

For this reason, Kluge urged the population to be responsible and stay home if they experience any symptoms and isolate themselves in case of a positive covid test.

Given the speed at which the variant is being transmitted across Europe, Kluge explained that the emphasis is now on “minimizing disruption (to services) to hospitals, schools and the economy and putting enormous effort into protecting the vulnerable.” “, rather than imposing measures to stop the contagion.

