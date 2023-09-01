There are over 1.4 million new cases of Covid registered in the last 28 days (from 31 July to 27 August 2023) in the world. The trend continues to grow, with an increase globally of +38% and in Europe at +39% (for over 104 thousand cases). And Italy stands out, which in 28 days marks a + 81% on the contagion front, resulting in the second country by number of cases (26,998 in a month), behind South Korea which has almost 1.3 million cases, in 73% increase. Korea also records an exploit on deaths: +199% in the last 28 days, at an altitude of 596. Italy is always second, which recorded 192 deaths in a month (+45%). China also sees a surge in the number of monthly deaths (+193%, total 135).

This is the scenario that emerges from the latest weekly update released today by the World Health Organization. This is the latest weekly edition, announces the UN health agency, informing that the next bulletin will be published at the end of September and will become monthly.

Globally, the downward trend of Covid deaths is confirmed: in the last 28 days there have been over 1,800, down by 50% compared to the previous 28 days. Europe under this item marks a -43% (682 deaths). In terms of deaths, the Eastern Mediterranean and Western Pacific regions reported an increase (respectively +33% and +9%) while the others kept the indicator decreasing (in addition to Europe, -73% Africa and -51 % Southeast Asia). The increase in cases at the regional level is concentrated in 3 areas: in addition to Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean (+113%) and the Western Pacific (+52%, with the highest number of cases, almost entirely registered in Korea). While Africa (-76%) and Southeast Asia (-48%) report a decreasing trend. From the beginning of the pandemic to August 27, the global Covid counter marks more than 770 million confirmed cases and more than 6.9 million deaths.