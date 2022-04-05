“It’s been more than two years since the first Covid infection was reported.” “Since then, some countries have managed to make real progress in stopping the disease. Many countries, however, are continuing to cope with significant outbreaks. The emergence of Omicron “, the last dominant variant of Sars-CoV-2” at the end of 2021, has triggered a wave of global contagion, the impact of which is still being felt “. The picture is drawn by Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Program in the 2021 annual report on the WHO response to Covid-19.

“To date – continues Ryan – we have lost more than 6 million lives to Covid-19 and thousands more are living with ‘long Covid’, a debilitating post-illness condition that we are just beginning to understand. The pandemic has also highlighted and exacerbated existing inequalities, with differences in case numbers, long-term symptoms and mortality rates for example between men and women, different age groups, ethnic minorities and the general population “.