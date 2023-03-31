XBB.1.16, Omicron recombinant renamed ‘Arturo’, enters the list of Sars-CoV-2 variants under monitoring (Vum) under surveillance by the World Health Organization, informs WHO in the latest weekly update on Covid-19. As of March 27, the new ‘special observation’ is reported in 21 countries for a total of 712 sequences shared on the Gisaid international platform, we read in the report that for India – where Arturo is held responsible for an exponential increase in infections – indicates a boom in new cases in the last month, +437%, with a doubling of deaths (+114%).

XBB.1.16 therefore becomes a Vum together with BQ.1, BA.2.75, CH.1.1, XBB and XBF. WHO decided to add it to the list on March 22 and describe it as a recombinant of BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 with three additional mutations (E180V, F486P and K478R) in the Spike protein of Sars-CoV-2. compared to its XBB ‘mother’ lineage. The F486P mutation is also present on XBB.1.5 or ‘Kraken’, which is getting closer to becoming globally dominant. Mutations at position 478 of the Spike protein have been associated with increased immune escape, thus “a decline in antibody neutralization,” as well as superior “transmissibility and pathogenicity,” WHO points out. However, the Geneva agency points out, “reports so far do not indicate an increase in hospitalizations, intensive care admissions or deaths due to XBB.1.16. Furthermore, laboratory studies on disease severity markers for XBB are not currently reported .1.16”.

In the last 28 days, from February 27 to March 26 – WHO communicates – a total of 54,922 viral sequences were shared on Gisaid. Kraken, detected to date in 90 countries, remains the only variant of interest (Voi) and represents 45.1% of cases in the week of March 6 to 12, up from 35.6% in the week of 6 to 12 February. From the comparison of the sequences uploaded on Gisaid in the two weeks, all Vum are decreasing or stable except XBB, which went from 6.2% to 19.7%.