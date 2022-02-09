“Italy second” in Europe “for number of Covid deaths per week – with 2,628 Covid deaths, 4.4 per 100,000 inhabitantssimilar to the previous week “. This is the trend reported in the latest bulletin of the World Health Organization which adds that” after Russia with 4,686 deaths equal to 3.2 per 100,000 inhabitants, similar to the previous week “. In the 6 WHO regions, over 19 million infections were recorded and just under 68 thousand deaths in the 7 days monitored. In the week from 31 January to 6 February the number of new Covid cases decreases by 17%registered in the world than the previous week, but deaths increase by 7%.

As of February 6, 2022, globally confirmed Covid cases are therefore over 392 million and over 5.7 million victims of the virus. This week the Eastern Mediterranean region reported a 36% increase in the number of weekly infections, while all other regions recorded decreases: the Americas region -36%, Southeast Asia -32%, the African region -22% , the Western Pacific region -8% and the European region -7%. The number of weekly deaths continued to increase in Southeast Asia (67%) and the Eastern Mediterranean (45%), while it remained stable in the Americas and the European region and decreased in the African (14%) and Pacific regions. western (5%).

Nationally, the highest number of new cases was reported by the United States (1.8 million in 7 days, -50%), followed by France (1.7 million, -26%). The highest number of weekly deaths worldwide was also reported by the US (14,090, -15%). In the European region, over 11.1 million new Covid cases were reported in the week monitored by the bulletin, a figure down 7%. However, 11 countries in the area have reported an increase in new cases of 20% or more in the past week. Finally, over 23,000 deaths were reported in 7 days.