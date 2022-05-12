The global decline in infections and deaths from Covid-19 continues, confirming a trend that began at the end of March. In the week from 2 to 8 May, over 3.5 million new infections are reported (-12% compared to the previous 7 days) and over 12 thousand new deaths (-25%), for a total of over 514 million cases confirmed and over 6 million deaths registered on the planet since the beginning of the pandemic. This is what emerges from the latest weekly report of the World Health Organization, which indicates Italy fourth globally for new infections reported and third for new deaths, and respectively second in Europe for the two items.

In the analyzed period – the report specifies – thanks to the diffusion of new Omicron sub-variants, this week too the number of new weekly cases increased in the Americas (+ 14%) and in the African region (+ 12%), which on the death front marks + 84%, while the Americas remain substantially stable (+ 3%) and the other regions show reductions. Contagions stable in the western Pacific (+ 1%), decreasing in the other regions.

Once again the WHO reiterates that “these trends should be interpreted with caution, since several countries have progressively changed their testing strategies, with a consequent reduction in the overall number of swabs performed and therefore in the cases detected”.

From 2 to 8 May, the highest number of new positives was recorded by the United States (451.414, + 19%), Australia (431.410, + 59%), Germany (427.044, -29%), Italy (304.573, – 21%) and the Republic of Korea (268,749, -29%), while the highest number of deaths was reported by the USA (2,652, + 19%), the Russian Federation (915, -19%), Italy (910, +1 %), France (732, -19%) and Brazil (681, -20%).

Looking at the European region, the new weekly cases have been decreasing since the second half of March, with over 1.4 million reports in the last 7 days examined by the WHO (-26%). However – the report highlights – Moldova and Gibraltar recorded increases (+ 149% and + 25%). The new deaths reported are also still decreasing, over 5 thousand (-24%).

The highest number of new positives was reported by Germany (427,044, 513.5 / 100 thousand, -29%), Italy (304,573, 510.7 / 100 thousand, -21%) and France (267,172, 410.8 / 100 thousand, -30%). The Russian Federation (915, less than 1/100 thousand, -19%), Italy (910, 1.5 / 100 thousand, + 1%) and France (732, 1.1 / 100 thousand, are in the lead for the most recorded deaths). -19%).