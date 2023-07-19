“We urge governments to maintain and not dismantle the systems they have built for Covid-19.” It is the appeal launched by director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesuswho warned at a press conference: “Although Covid has ended as a global health emergency, it remains a threat to global health. Cases and deaths continue to be reported around the world. And although people are better protected from vaccination and previous infection, this is no excuse to let our guard down”.

“WHO – explained the DG – continues to advise high-risk people to wear a mask in crowded places, to undergo “vaccination” boosters when recommended and to guarantee adequate ventilation indoors”.

Tedros calls on countries to “continue surveillance and report, track variants” of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, “provide early assistance, offer” vaccine boosters “for groups most at risk, improve ventilation and communicate regularly”.