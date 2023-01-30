Covid “continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern (Pheic)”. Thus the director general of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in the weekly report on the pandemic, agrees with the opinion of the WHO Emergency Committee which remains cautious on the current phase of the pandemic. According to the experts “the Covid-19 pandemic is probably in a transition phase” and they suggest “be careful in this transition” and “to mitigate the potential negative consequences”.

The World Health Organization Emergency Committee further acknowledges that “the COVID-19 pandemic may be approaching a tipping point. Achieving higher levels of population immunity globally, through infection and/or vaccination, can limit the impact of Sars-CoV-2 on morbidity and mortality, but there is no doubt – warns the panel – that this virus will remain a permanent pathogen in humans and animals for the foreseeable future”.

While agreeing that “Covid-19 remains a dangerous infectious disease capable of causing substantial damage to health and health systems”, the experts believe that “long-term public health action is absolutely necessary” because, “although the While elimination of this virus from human and animal reservoirs is highly unlikely, mitigating its devastating impact on morbidity and mortality is achievable and should continue to be a top priority.”