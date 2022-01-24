With unprecedented speed, the Omicron variant is “replacing Delta”. And “while it appears to cause far less serious disease than Delta, we are still seeing a rapid increase in hospitalizations, due to the large number of infections“. This is the picture drawn by Hans Kluge, regional director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe. To this must be added theThe load “deriving from the previous variant” Delta, which has not been completely exceeded, and also the high number of accidental hospitalizations. Fortunately, hospitalizations with Omicron end much less frequently with intensive care. As expected, most people in intensive care across the European region are not vaccinated. ”

It is time to take stock, two years after the start of the pandemic. And Kluge, in a statement released today, on the one hand explained that “we should be proud of how far we have come, and of how much we have been able to adapt and learn in this crisis that happens once in a generation”. But on the other hand, the director of WHO Europe also wanted to remind “that all this did not happen without an unacceptable human cost: every single hour since the beginning of the pandemic, 99 people in the European region have lost their lives due to Covid. -19. We mourn the more than 1.7 million people who are no longer with us “.

And then there are the ‘non-health’ damages of the pandemic: “The gains” that were made “in reducing poverty have been reversed – noted Kluge – with over 4 million people in the region now pushed below the poverty line” , that is, to live on less than the equivalent of $ 5.50. To pay one of the highest prices on the social front were certainly the youngest, he pointed out: “The education and mental well-being of children have suffered immensely” from this pandemic.

And “although Omicron offers plausible hope for stabilization and normalization, our work is not done,” he warns. The anti-Covid vaccines (over 1.4 billion doses administered in the European region alone, Kluge reiterated) have been “one of the greatest scientific achievements of recent decades”. But “huge disparities in access remain. 2022 must be the year of vaccine equity in the European region and beyond. Too many people in need remain unvaccinated. And this is helping to sustain the transmission” of the virus, ” prolonging the pandemic and increasing the likelihood of new variants “.