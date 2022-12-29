“Covid is not over”, the Covid is not over, ‘as the latest global developments have made clear’. This is the warning of Hans Kluge, regional director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe, while the debate is underway on the possible threat posed by China grappling with an explosion of infections, and on the need to activate screening measures such as the mandatory swabs ordered by Italy for travelers arriving from the Asian giant. Countries in the European region for Kluge “should maintain testing and surveillance capabilities, including the ability to detect new variants – he lists in a series of tweets – ensure that those who are eligible are fully vaccinated, highlight measures to reduce the spread” of contagion, “especially among the most vulnerable”.

Global challenges like Covid, Kluge underlines, “require global collaboration leading to global solutions. All countries need to share crucial information on Covid, including genomic sequencing of virus variants and sub-lineages,” urges the director of WHO Europe, convinced that “transparency breeds trust”. “Living with Covid – he adds – is our long-term global reality. The virus will continue to change with new possible variants. We can safeguard ourselves and those around us through reasonable personal hygiene and protection measures, including vaccination, in particularly for the vulnerable. Vaccines remain the best protection against serious disease.”

Despite this, “as the pandemic enters its fourth year, millions of people in Europe remain unvaccinated. I call on all 53 countries in the WHO European Region to renew their vaccination efforts. ‘urgency,’ warns Kluge. One last aspect highlighted concerns medicines: “Stocks of essential medicines are running low in the region. From penicillin to vaccines and antivirals for Covid, countries should review their needs and replenish stocks. We must plan for every eventuality in these uncertain times. The preparation saves lives”. WHO Europe, informs the director, “is coordinating closely” with Sandra Gallina, director general of health and food safety of the European Commission, and with the director of the ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control), Andrea Ammon.