“In December they were reported to the WHO almost 10 thousand deaths from Covid-19 and, compared to November, there was an increase of 42% in hospital admissions and 62% in intensive care admissions”. This was underlined by the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during the periodic update for the press. “Although 10 thousand deaths per month are far lower” than those reported in the periods of “peak of the pandemic – he specified – this level of preventable deaths is not acceptable“.

Therefore, even more so considering that the figures released “are based on data from fewer than 50 countriesmainly in Europe and the Americas”, while “it is certain that there are also increases in other countries and that they are not reported”, the WHO Director General pointed out, “We continue to call on governments to maintain surveillance and sequencing and to ensure access to tests, treatments and vaccines. And we continue to urge people to get vaccinated, get tested, wear masks where necessary and ensure crowded indoor spaces are well ventilated.”