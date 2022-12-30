The World Health Organization “has again called for the regular sharing of specific, real-time data on the epidemiological situation – especially more genetic sequencing data, disease impact data including hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths – and data on immunizations performed and vaccination status, especially for vulnerable people and those over the age of 60”. This is what the WHO underlines in a note after the videoconference meeting with representatives of the Chinese government. The WHO, during the meeting, reiterated “the importance of vaccination and boosters to protect against serious illness and death for people at highest risk”.

WHO has called on China to strengthen viral sequencing, clinical management and impact assessment and has expressed willingness to provide support.

WHO has invited Chinese scientists to present detailed viral sequencing data at a meeting of the Technical Advisory Group on Sars-CoV-2 Virus Evolution on 3 January. WHO underlined the importance of monitoring and timely publication of data to help China and the global community formulate accurate risk assessments and provide effective responses.