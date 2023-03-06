A binding convention for all member states to share technologies, medical devices, drugs and vaccines in the event of new pandemics. With the obligation to reserve 20% for the WHO, half free of charge and the remaining 50% at affordable prices. Because the international community must recognize a “catastrophic failure in terms of solidarity and equity in the responses given to the coronavirus pandemic”.

While in Italy the prosecutor of Bergamo accuses the strategy adopted in the first months of Covid, WHO 9 is ready to discuss the draft of a new agreement between nations to counter future similar events by joining forces as much as possible. With the awareness that in a globalized world the policy of “thinking for oneself” only ends up bringing back through the window, perhaps in a version made worse by the variations, what we had laboriously let out the door. At the price of restrictions and mass vaccinations.

For this reason, the convention reiterates that, “all States are responsible for the health of their populations, including actions for pandemic prevention, preparedness, response and for strengthening health systems. Previous pandemics have shown that no one is safe until everyone is safe. Given that the health of all peoples depends on the maximum collaboration of individuals and states, all member states are bound by the provisions of the convention. States that hold more resources for pandemics, including sanitary products to combat it and their production capacity, should assume greater responsibility for all actions to be taken to prevent and fight the pandemic. The objective of this different responsibility is to support in particular all Member States to achieve the highest level of proven and sustained response capacity and especially towards which they are particularly vulnerable to the negative effects of pandemics; that they lack the adequate capacities to respond to pandemics; and that they would have to bear disproportionately high burdens in relation to their means”.

We have been working on the 18 articles of the convention since December 2021, with the objective stated in the introduction of “preventing pandemics”, “saving human lives”, “reducing the burden of diseases” and “protecting primary means of subsistence”.

To achieve these objectives, the zero draft dictates 18 guiding principles to which the governments and health authorities of all member states will have to adapt their policies once the document is definitively approved. Among the key principles is that of Equity, which “must be ensured, between and within countries, even between specific groups of people, regardless of whether these groups are defined on the basis of social, economic, demographic, geographical factors or by other determinants. Effective pandemic prevention, preparedness, response and recovery cannot be achieved without political will and firm commitments to address the structural barriers that still today hamper timely and equitable access to pandemic-related services and facilities, so affordable, safe and effective, while also overcoming inequalities in technology, the health workforce, infrastructure and financing.

“Retrievable, accessible science, evidence and decisions, interoperable and reusable data – it is then reiterated in principle number 18 – should inform all public health decisions and the development and implementation of guidelines for prevention, preparedness, response and strengthening health systems from pandemics”.

The draft stipulates that each member state must “expedite the process of approval and authorization of pandemic-related products for emergency use in a timely manner, including the sharing of regulatory dossiers with other institutions”. The convention also emphasizes that “unfair access to pandemic-related products – including, but not limited to, vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics – should be addressed through increased manufacturing capacity that is more equitably distributed, geographically and strategic”.

Last but not least, WHO is expected to have “real-time access to 20% of the production of safe, effective and effective pandemic-related products, including diagnostics, vaccines, personal protective equipment and therapies, for allow for equitable distribution, particularly in developing countries, based on public health risk and needs and national plans that identify priority populations. Pandemic-related products shall be provided to WHO as follows: 10% as a donation and 10% at affordable prices to WHO.”