Sars-CoV-2 variant Arcturus (XBB.1.16) has been added to the list of variants of interest (Voi) monitored by the World Health Organization (WHO), following a meeting of the Technical Advisory Group on evolution of the Tag-Ve virus which was held on April 17th. The WHO gave the news in its weekly update on Covid.

The UN health agency is therefore currently monitoring two variants of interest: Kraken (XBB.1.5) and Arturo (XBB.1.16). In addition to these special observations, there are also 6 monitored variants (Vum) and their sub-lineages: namely BA.2.75 (Centaurus), CH.1.1 (Orthrus), BQ.1 (the Cerberus family), XBB (Gryphon), XBB.1.9.1 (Hyperion) and XBF (Bythos).

The reason why it was decided to elevate Arturo, which has come under the spotlight due to the boom in infections detected in India, to a variant of interest is that, “due to its estimated growth advantage and immune escape characteristics, XBB. 1.16 can spread globally and contribute to an increase in the incidence of cases,” WHO explains.