“The World Health Organization estimates that at least 90% of the world’s population now has some level of immunity to Sars-CoV-2, due to a previous infection or vaccination. We are much closer to being able to say that the emergency phase of the pandemic is overbut we’re not there yet”. The WHO director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, made the point today during the usual briefing with the media.

Ghebreyesus then recalls the ‘anniversary’ of Omicron, the ‘longest-lived’ version among the mutants of Sars-CoV-2: “It has been a year since the World Health Organization announced the advent of a new variant of concern for Covid-19: the variant Omicronwhich has been shown to be significantly more transmissible than Delta e continues to cause significant mortality due to the intensity of transmission“.

The DG also issues a warning: “Although the number of weekly deaths reported to WHO has decreased slightly in the last 5 weeks”, still having “over 8,500 people who lost their lives last week is not acceptable 3 years into the pandemicwhen we have so many tools to prevent infections and save lives.”

“Since the emergence of Omicron, the virus has continued to evolve,” Tedros noted, and “today over 500 sub-lineages of Omicron circulate. All are highly transmissible, replicate in the upper respiratory tract, and tend to cause less severe disease than previous variants of concern. And they all have mutations that make it easier for them to escape their built-up immunity.”