Overall contagions (-5%) and Covid deaths (-10%) fall weekly in the world: between 6 and 12 December the World Health Organization counts about 4 million new cases and just under 47 thousand deaths. Europe is also downhill: marks -7% in cases and -3% in the number of victims of the virus. Unlike thethe African region which, thanks to the rise of Omicron, sees more than double its weekly infections. This is the biggest increase in the past 7 days. But Africa continues to weigh on the total of cases for 4% while Europe remains the area with the highest incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants and 65% of total weekly cases are concentrated here, just under 2.6 millions. In addition to 60% of deaths (28,362).

From the beginning of the pandemic to 12 December – reports the WHO in the latest weekly bulletin – almost 269 million confirmed cases of Covid and almost 5.3 million deaths worldwide have been recorded. Returning to the balance sheet 6-12 December, the western Pacific region is also growing (+ 7% weekly infections). Both the Americas and Southeast Asia regions, on the other hand, recorded a 10% decline in cases over the last 7 days. The eastern Mediterranean region is stable in numbers.

At the country level, the highest number of weekly cases was reported by the United States (674,019 new cases; -9%), and by Germany (351,738; -11%), United Kingdom (350,340; + 13%), France (335,972; + 19%) and Russia (-7%).

FASTEST OMICRON THAN DELTA, REPORTED IN 76 COUNTRIES

The presence of the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 has been confirmed so far in 76 countries, according to data from the latest weekly bulletin of the World Health Organization, updated to yesterday. Based on current limited evidence, the UN health agency confirms, the new variant appears to have a growth advantage over Delta. “It is spreading faster than the Delta and in South Africa, where Delta’s circulation was low, but it seems to spread more rapidly even in countries where Delta’s incidence is high, such as in the United Kingdom “, observes the WHO.

Thus in this phase “the global epidemiology of Sars-CoV-2 is characterized by a predominance of Delta, by a decreasing trend in the shares of Alpha, Beta and Gamma and by the appearance” on the scene “of the Omicron variant”, of which there is a community broadcast in several countries, summarizes the agency. Out of 879,779 sequences loaded into the Gisaid database with samples collected in the last 60 days, 99.2% are still Delta variant (872,876), but immediately after there is Omicron which has risen to 0.4% (3,755), leaving already behind the ex-dominant Alpha variant (now it represents less than 0.1% of the sequences, 206). This week, for the first time since Delta was classified as a variant of concern (VOC) in April 2021, the percentage of sequences attributed to it has decreased compared to other Vocs, has left some ground.

However, the WHO points out, caution is still needed because it may be that at this time countries are performing targeted sequencing for Omicron and therefore loading fewer sequences on all other variants, including Delta. In any case, in the last week confirmed cases of Omicron have been reported by new countries in all 6 WHO regions.

But what is known at the time of the new Omicron variant? “Data on clinical severity remains limited,” reports the WHO. More information on this aspect is expected in the coming weeks, the agency informs, due to the time frame that separates the increase in the incidence of cases and the subsequent increase in serious cases and deaths.

Regarding the vaccine shield, WHO confirms that “preliminary evidence suggests that there may be a reduction in vaccine efficacy, and in the protection against infection and transmission associated with Omicron, as well as an increased risk of reinfection”. But, the UN Health Agency points out, “we need more data” to better understand “the extent to which Omicron can evade immunity derived from vaccine and / or infection and the extent to which current vaccines continue to protect from serious diseases and deaths associated with Omicron “.

“The diagnostic accuracy of routinely used molecular swabs and rapid antigen tests do not appear to be affected by Omicron. And therapeutic interventions for the management of patients with severe Omicron-associated Covid disease are expected to remain effective.” The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron “remains very high”, concludes the WHO.