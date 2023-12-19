“All approved Covid vaccines continue to protect against severe disease and death. This applies to all circulating variants, including JN.1”, a subvariant of the 'Pirola' family. This was underlined by the epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove, technical manager for Covid-19 at the World Health Organization, in a video released by the WHO on the point on the boom in respiratory infections observed globally.

“Not just Covid, other viruses and bacteria are circulating”

“Not only is Covid-19 circulating”, explains the expert, but “we have the flu, other viruses and bacteria. In some areas of the world we are entering the winter months and everywhere people are starting to gather for the Christmas holidays, spending more time in closed environments. Especially if ventilation is poor, these airborne pathogens will take advantage. Covid is among the infections on the rise, due to a number of factors.” The virus “Sars-CoV-2 is evolving – underlines Van Kerkhove – it is changing and is circulating in all countries. The the Pirola family, “but probably the most worthy of attention is JN.1. It can cause the full spectrum of disease, from asymptomatic infection to severe disease and death, similar to what has been observed with other Omicron sublines” .

“Continue surveillance and sequencing”

“The really important thing – highlights the WHO expert – is that we are able to trace the virus, so we ask Member States to continue with surveillance, sequencing and timely sharing of the sequences, so that we can evaluate its circulation in the world and take appropriate measures. The advice we give to everyone is the same as in the past: defend yourself from the infection using the different protective tools, recommends Van Kerkhove. “In case of contagion, contact your doctor,” she adds. “And get vaccinated when it's your turn, to prevent serious illness and death.”

The Pirola JN.1 variant in Italy

Meanwhile, the 'Pirola family' is growing in Italy and in particular accelerating JN.1, a subvariant of Sars-CoV-2 which has attracted the attention of experts and international authorities due to its transmissibility and possible immune escape. This is the data that has emerged in recent days from the weekly monitoring of the Ministry of Health-Higher Institute of Health control room.

Based on the sequencing data available on the national I-Co-Gen platform – we read – in the last consolidated sampling weeks (data as of 4 December) a predominance of recombinant viral strains attributable to XBB continues to be observed. Among these, the variant of interest EG.5 or Eris, with various sub-lines, is confirmed as the majority. The proportion of sequences attributable to the variant of interest BA.2.86 (Pirola), and in particular to its sub-lineage JN.1, is growing.