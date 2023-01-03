From 1 January, positive patients will be able to end isolation more easily. Let’s see why and what changes.

New year and new arrangements in our country regarding the isolation of covid positives. The Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci has in fact issued a new circular which modifies the ways of exiting isolation for those who have contracted the covid.

Before, at least 5 days and a negative swab were needed to be able to go out freely, today the final swab is no longer needed. In fact, the circular states that for patients who have tested positive but who are asymptomatic or who have not had symptoms for at least 2 days, at the end of the 5 days of isolation they will be able to leave regardless of the negative swab which will therefore no longer be mandatory.

“It is clear that those who come out of isolation without the diagnostic test will have to have a sense of responsibility and wear a mask in case of contact with fragile people. We focus on persuasion not on obligations” – said Schillaci.

The line of maximum coexistence with the virus by the new executive therefore continues. The negative swab obligation remains only for some specific categories, such as: immunosuppressed patients, health personnel and for those coming from China.

The Asian country is experiencing a very difficult period with the sharp increase in infections following the end of the zero tolerance strategy carried out until a few weeks ago by the Chinese government. The uncontrolled increase in infections has also triggered the alarm in our country with the decision to make swabs mandatory for all tourists arriving on flights from China.

Fortunately, the first sequencing resulted in a high number of positives but mostly to variants already known and kept under control.

So at the moment the situation remains calm given that most Italian citizens are regularly vaccinated, which has not happened in China.