from Online Editorial

The weekly data released on Friday 11 November. Inpatients in every area are decreasing. Iss: the incidence stable, the Rt index falls

I’m 181,181 Covid cases in Italy registered in the last week, registered from Thursday 4 November to yesterday 10 November, (there were 166,824 the week before, here the bulletin), while the deaths are 549 (496 deaths in the previous report), for a total of 179,985 victims from February 2020.

As for hospitalizationsthe decreasing trend of hospitalizations in each area is confirmed: there are 203 in total patients admitted to intensive care in Italy (-35 compared to last week) and 6,356 in ordinary wards (-248).

The unfinished Covid, there will be waves of upsurge, in a month, for Christmas, together with a massive dose of flu and respiratory infections, the virologist and president Anpas Fabrizio Pregliasco explained to the microphones of A Sheep Dayon Rai Radio1.

According to the weekly monitoring, released by the Higher Institute of Health, the incidence remains more or less stable at national level, equal to 307 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (it was 283 in the previous monitoring), while the index Rt calculated on the symptomatic 0.83, below the epidemic threshold (it was 0.95). The employment rate in intensive care drops to 2% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 10 November) from 2.4% on 3 November; the employment rate in medical areas drops to 10% from 10.4%. See also Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 9 May

No regions classified as high risk, while four are at moderate risk and 17 are at low risk. Twelve regions report at least one resilience alert, two report multiple.