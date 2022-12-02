from Online editorial staff

The weekly data released on Friday 2 December. The positivity rate is 17.2%, with a change of -0.7% compared to the previous week (17.9%). The swabs processed were 1,324,969, +3.8% compared to the previous seven days

In the last seven days in Italy there have been 227,440 cases of positivity to Covid, down from 229,135 last week (here the bulletin of Friday 25 November). what emerges from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

On the other hand, deaths are on the rise, 635 compared to 580 in the previous week, or 9.5 percent more. There were 1,324,969 swabs processed, +3.8 percent compared to the previous seven days, with a drop in positivity rate of 17.2 percent compared to 17.9 percent last week.