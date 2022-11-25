from Online editorial staff

The weekly data released on Friday 25 November. The positivity rate is 17.9% with a variation of +0.4% compared to the previous week (17.5%)

In the last week (18-24 November 2022) there were 229,135 new positive cases with a variation of +10% compared to the previous week (when they were 208,361). The deceased are 580 with a variation of 8.8% compared to the previous week (533). The swabs carried out are 1,276,986 with a variation of +7.0% compared to the previous week (n.1,193,523). The positivity rate is 17.9% with a variation of +0.4% compared to the previous week (17.5%). The Ministry of Health communicates it.

Confirmation of the rise in cases also comes from the rise of the Rt, which returns above the epidemic threshold of the unit, as noted by the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring. The weekly incidence at national level reaches 388 per 100,000 inhabitants (18-24 November) against 353 per 100,000 in the previous week (11-17 November). In the period 2-15 Novemberthe average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was instead equal to 1.04 (range 0.80-1.31), an increase compared to the previous week – when it was at 0.88 – and above the epidemic threshold.

The value of the transmissibility index Rt had not exceeded the epidemic threshold of the unit – which indicates a level of greater diffusion of the Covid-19 epidemic – for about a month. On 28 October it was in fact equal to 1.11, above the threshold, to then drop the following week, on 4 November, to a value below the threshold of 0.95.