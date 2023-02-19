Disease killed about 63,500 people last year; in December, it returned to the top 10 causes of death

covid was the 7th most common cause of death in Brazil in 2022, compared to the average mortality of other diseases.

There were 63,452 deaths attributed to the pandemic last year.

The data is from survey carried out by Power360. were used the 2022 information for covid. For the other causes of death, as there is no recent information, the average deaths from 2017 to 2021.

In December 2022, after 5 months, covid was again in the top 10 of the main causes of death in Brazil.

It was the 9th most common cause of death that month.

According to the platform coordinator infoflu from Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation), Marcelo Gomes, the return of the disease to the ranking of causes of death was driven by the increase in cases registered at the end of 2022, observed since October.

From November to December, the death toll from covid rose from 1,600 to around 3,847. The data was compiled by Power360 from the Sivep-Gripe database. consider the deaths occurred in the month, not those notified in that month.

In April 2020, one month after the WHO (World Health Organization) declare the disease pandemic, covid has become the leading cause of death in the country.

remained in 1st position in 20 of 24 months of the global epidemic, according to a survey by the digital newspaper. The peak was in March 2021, when it killed more than 81,000 people.

The disease had left the ranking of the top 10 causes of death in April 2022, after to go back to top the list in January and February last year.

However, it returned to appear among the 10 leading causes of death in June (7th place), July (7th) and, finally, in December (9th place).

OUTLOOK FOR 2023

On February 13, data from Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries) showed that Brazil did not record new deaths from covid in 24 hours for the 1st time since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to epidemiologist Fátima Marinho, a senior specialist at the Vital Strategies, covid is expected to be less relevant as an isolated cause of death. The disease, however, should continue to contribute to aggravating the health status of those with other risk factors.

“The virus will continue to circulate. We will have to do as we do with the flu, vaccinating every year and maintaining the new routine. A further worsening is possible if there is a new, very virulent variant. So far, however, there is no indication that this will happen.” he said.

Marcelo Gomes stated that “We are increasingly moving towards an endemic disease” of covid, it being possible that the WHO (World Health Organization) declares the end of the pandemic in 2023.

“From a purely epidemiological point of view, there is justification (to maintain pandemic status). Even in a very different scenario from 2020, 2021 and the beginning of 2022, we still have the virus circulating around the world, causing an impact in some places”, stated.

For Marinho, it is necessary to maintain global genomic surveillance: “Several countries are already structuring themselves to follow this emergence of new variants more effectively”.