Covid-19 was the 4th leading cause of death in Brazil in the 1st half of 2022. With more than 46,000 deaths, it is second only to the following groups of diseases: heart ischemia, cerebrovascular diseases and other cardiovascular diseases.

Despite the still high mortality, it was the semester with the fewest victims since the beginning of the pandemic.

O Power 360 compared the actual date of deaths by covid-19 in the 1st half of 2022 with the average mortality in the same period from 2016 to 2020 of all causes of death in Brazil.

In March 2021, when the country was going through the worst phase of the pandemic, deaths from covid shot up and took off from other causes. In the 3rd month of last year, covid killed more than 80,000 people, 8 times what heart ischemia (such as heart attack), typically the biggest cause of mortality in recent years.

In January 2022, the 5-year averages of deaths from ischemic heart, cerebrovascular (such as stroke) and other circulatory diseases appeared after covid-19 in the ranking. They were the leading causes of death in January for the last 5 years.

The same happened in February, a month that also had a very large number of cases and mortalities due to the Ômicron strain. That month, the death toll reached 19,343.

After the explosion of cases in the 1st quarter, covid was no longer the main cause of mortality in March (5,388 deaths) and had a sharp drop in April and May, falling below 1,500 monthly deaths.

In June, however, there was a new explosion of cases, and mortality rose again. The most current data from Sivep-Gripe indicate at least 4,311 deaths, a number that should still rise a little with the review of cases in the database.

In comparison with the average of the last 5 years for the month of June, the statistic would place covid in 7th place in the ranking of the diseases that kill the most in Brazil that month.

Now, the daily number of deaths is at the level of the beginning of the pandemic.

Even with the new increase in covid cases in the last two months (the 2nd boom of this year), the growth in deaths was less vigorous than in other waves.

Vaccination has made the disease less unpredictable, but the new rise in the number of deaths shows that constant control over the emergence of outbreaks of virus spread will be necessary. Surveillance on the appearance of new strains, the return of protective measures and sanitary control remain on the radar of infectologists. The scenario is much less dramatic, but the pandemic is not over.

METHODOLOGY

Data on deaths by date were obtained by analyzing data from the Sivep-Flu. Data on causes of death were obtained from 2016 to 2020 from the YEA (Mortality Information System).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Power 360 publishes reports on the major causes of death in Brazil and the USA. On December 16, the digital newspaper adopted a new methodology.

The grouping of the causes that killed the most in the last 5 years started to follow the latest criteria from research Global Burden Disease Study. These are the parameters recommended by the WHO and used by experts around the world to report the major causes of death.

Previous reports considered broader groupings of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10) group division. For example, the sum of deaths from all types of cancer was counted as one of the causes of mortality. With the new methodology, there is no such and other groupings, which leads to changes in the ranking.

Covid ranks 3rd in the US

Deaths from covid also decreased in the United States and ceased to occupy the position of the largest cause of death in a semester.

The disease followed a similar path. Very large increase in deaths in January followed by a gradual decline. There was also a less intense increase in June.

In the United States, the data follow the methodology of the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention), with groupings of causes of mortality different from those we have in Brazil. Because of this difference, it is not possible to make a perfect comparison between the data of the 2 countries.

