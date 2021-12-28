Covid was not enough: the prophecies of Nostradamus also arrive on time to ruin the New Year. 2022 will be a terrible year, characterized by inflation, hunger, cannibalism, the beginning of the supremacy of robots over humans, economic crisis with the triumph of the cryptovaults and drought followed by devastating floods.

The French seer wrote his prophecies around 1550 in a way sufficiently vague and confused to lend itself to dozens of interpretations, but his figure has been cloaked over the centuries by such aura of mystery as to cause the publication of dozens of books that they try hard to get to grips with his disturbing quatrains. So here is what 2022 has in store for us according to the previews of the “New York Daily”.

Everyone is worried about inflation and food prices, which set new records every day. Nostradamus already knew it: “So high is the price of wheat – he wrote – / That man is agitated / His fellow men to eat in his despair”. Will hunger cause cannibals? Will humans, agitated and desperate, eat their fellows as seen in horror movies about the end of the world? A few more months of high prices and poor harvests and we will know.

The robots, in any case, are ready to take our place, according to the interpreters of the centuries. «The Moon in the middle of the night over the high mountain / The new sage sees it with only one brain / By his disciples invited to be immortal / Eyes to the south. Hands in the chest, bodies in the fire ». The new one-brained immortal sage is the robot, destined to reign on Earth as also prophesied by Stephen Hawking, the astrophysicist who warned us that artificial intelligence would cause the extinction of humanity. And the eyes to the south? The Daily gives an explanation as confusing as the Nostradamus quatrains, claiming it is a reference to Elon Musk, who just moved his robot production south of Texas. Our bodies, hands in chests, seem destined to perish in the fire, perhaps for a war, perhaps for an explosion, perhaps for the fires that will devastate the planet as they have already done with California.

The seer has in fact also predicted the disasters caused by climate change, which will worsen in 2022 “:” For 40 years the rainbow will not be seen / For 40 years it will be seen every day / The dry land will become more and more arid / And there will be great floods when you see it. ”It seems to understand that a long period of drought lasting 40 years will be followed by a similar period of Biblical rains, which will cause more severe flooding than we have seen in recent years.

Nostradamus also invites you to pay attention to your bank account and your investments, giving the impression of knowing the potential of cryptocurrencies, the risks caused by the growing debt of all Western countries and those associated with the bubble in the stock market indices, which has long been ready. to burst. “The inflated gold and silver copies – he writes – / Which after the theft were thrown into the lake / Discovering that everything is exhausted and dissipated by the debt / All writings and bonds will be swept away”.

Do you have to believe it? Many do, although it is clear that these prophecies are an example of retroactive clairvoyance: if you want, you can find some reference to current events after things have happened, and not before. Nostradamus was the pseudonym of Michel de Nostredame or Notre Dame, an astrologer and pharmacist born in December 1503 in Provence and died in 1566 in the same region in southern France. It is said that he wrote in a confused way using various languages ​​to escape the persecutions of the Inquisition, who in fact never paid him attention. According to his admirers, he predicted the French Revolution, Hitler’s coming to power, the invention of the atomic bomb and even the attacks of 11 September 2001 in New York and Washington. But it’s all about interpretations. The only time Nostradamus has given a precise date, when he prophesied a long and cruel religious persecution for 1792, he was blatantly wrong. Let’s hope so again this time, and that inflation, food shortages, inflation, economic crisis and climate change are just our fantasies.