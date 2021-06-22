Today “is a very special moment for Italy and for the European Union. The vaccination campaign is advancing, like ‘the blue team’ (he said it in Italian, ed). The whole country and the Italian economy are reopening and the tourists return “. Thus the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, speaking at a press conference in Cinecittà, in Rome, alongside Mario Draghi, for the go-ahead for Italy’s PNRR.





“I am very pleased – she added – to be able to share this moment with you and to be in Cinecittà, the great Federico Fellini, the Dolce Vita … it is good to see the investments you will make with Next Generation Eu”, the recovery plan which, he recalled, “has put together the largest package in the history of the EU, larger than the Marshall Plan. It is 800 billion euros, at today’s prices. And Italy will receive the largest share, 191 billion euros” he concluded.