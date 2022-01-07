The EU “is the largest donor of safe and effective vaccines against Covid”. This was stated by the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stressing that “we are on track to keep the promise to share 700 million vaccines by mid-2022”. “In 2021, 380 million doses will be donated to low and middle-income countries, and we will do more”, he assured, underlining that “in particular, efforts to support Africa will be increased”.